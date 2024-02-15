Kansas City mourns DJ Lisa Lopez-Galvan, victim of Chiefs parade shooting | Entertainment

Lisa Lopez-Galvan, beloved local radio disc jockey and mother of two, was killed while she celebrated Chiefs victory in the 2024 Super Bowl with his family, including his son, who was also injured when gunfire erupted shortly after the victory parade in Kansas City.
Lopez-Galvan, who went by the name Lisa G on-air, started co-hosting Taste of Tejano alongside Tommy Andrade in March 2022, according to his profile on the KKFI 90.1 FM webpage. In a recent social media post seen by NBC 6, his aide revealed his final words to Lopez-Galvan: Be safe and have fun! I'll see you next Tuesday!
Instead, Lopez-Galvan was fatally shot on Wednesday at a rally to celebrate his Kansas City Chiefsthe reigning Super Bowl Champions. She was among thousands of sports fans and football players present when shots were fired. erupted around 2 p.m. local time near the Union Station parking lot. More than 800 police officers were on site at the time, some perched on rooftops, to provide security during the day's festivities.
At least 21 people, including 11 children aged 6 to 15, were shot and injured, police said. Lopez-Galvan's son, an obsessive Chiefs fan, was also struck in the violent chaos. His condition was unclear Thursday.
Although authorities have not yet identified any of the victims, friends told the Kansas City Star that Lopez-Galvan was killed in the shooting. Her employer, KKFI 90.1 FM, also confirmed that she was fatally shot.
It is with sincere sadness and extremely heavy and broken hearts that we inform our community that KKFI DJ Lisa Lopez, host of Taste of Tejano lost his life today in the shooting at the KC Chiefs rally. Our hearts and prayers go out to his family, the statement said. This senseless act took a beautiful person from her family and this KC community.
His show, Taste of Tejano, ran from 7 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. on Tuesdays and usually featured tunes in Spanish. According to her radio show bio, Lopez-Galvan sincerely believed that music is life and a source of happiness.
She also worked for years as a private DJ, often entertaining bilingual crowds.
She was the most wonderful, beautiful person, Lisa Lopez, a friend for decades with no connection to Lopez-Galan, told the Star. She was a local DJ. She did everyone's weddings. We all know her. She was so full of life.
Kansas City Police Chief Stacey Graves said in a press conference Wednesday evening: three people were taken into custody and firearms were recovered. They have not been identified.
An investigation into the shooting is underway. The motive for the violence remained unclear Thursday afternoon, with Graves stressing that authorities were still working to piece together what happened.
