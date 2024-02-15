Bollywood celebrity Deepika Padukone features in Hilton's marketing campaign









Hilton (NYSE: HLT) today announced a global ambassador partnership with Indian actress, producer, philanthropist and entrepreneur Deepika Padukone. The partnership is an extension of Hilton’s premier global marketing platform, “Hilton”. For The Stay', India, it highlights the importance of where you stay amid continued demand for travel in the region. This strategic collaboration marks a significant milestone for Hilton, reaffirming the company's commitment to expanding in the dynamic Indian market. Known for her inspiring journey in the entertainment industry and beyond, Deepika embodies the spirit of modern India and resonates with the aspirations and ethos of the Indian traveler. Her resilience, innovation and global vision complement Hilton's mission to deliver exceptional experiences, making her the ideal choice to champion Hilton's global marketing platform. Deepika's connection to her audience is based on authenticity and a shared pursuit of excellence – qualities that are at the heart of Hilton's service philosophy. Breaking away from conventional stereotypes and scripting her success story, Deepika's rise in the highly competitive industries of Bollywood and Hollywood, coupled with her philanthropic work, reflects the ethos of the entrepreneurial generation shaping contemporary India today. 'today. Honored with the World Economic Forum's Crystal Award for her leadership in raising awareness about mental health in 2020 and named by TIME's 100 Most Influential People in the World, Deepika's achievements have propelled her onto the global stage. Led by consumer insights, “Hilton. For The Stay' was launched in July 2022 and illustrates the realities and stresses of travel, highlighting the importance of 'The Stay' as a crucial element that can make or break any trip. Hilton's hyperlocalized approach to the Indian campaign will begin with understanding the unique preferences of local consumers in the coming months. Through market research and Deepika's synergy with the Indian audience, Hilton aims to uncover travel-related tensions that will be closely linked to the campaign, while demonstrating how Hilton is here to eliminate its problems and extend our signature hospitality , for each stay. Advertisement

<a rel="noopener" href="https://ozeangroup.com/_nev/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a70add16&cb=852258" target="_blank"><img decoding="async" src="http://ozeangroup.com/_nev/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=852258&n=a70add16" border="0" alt=""/></a> Deepika Padukone said, “I am proud to partner with Hilton, a global brand that touches my heart, to champion the importance of ‘The Stay’ for Indians, not only in India but across the world. Our generation is defined by relentless dedication. to our activities and a keen sense of meaningful experiences. I look forward to creating unforgettable memories with Hilton and sharing them with the world. Mark Weinstein, Chief Marketing Officer, Hilton, said: “Deepika's iconic status in India, coupled with her ability to effortlessly bridge tradition and modernity, makes her the ideal Hilton brand ambassador. Through our partnership, we look forward to exploring Deepika's unique and authentic Hilton Stay experiences. The stories we tell together will inspire travelers across India to join Hilton Honors and experience their own Hilton stay. With 25 hotels in operation and 17 hotels in the pipeline in India, Hilton has set its sights on the Indian market with the aim of tripling its portfolio in the coming years. Its global partnership with Deepika and the upcoming “Hilton. The rollout of the For The Stay campaign solidifies its commitment to India as part of the company's strategy to increase its brand visibility and strengthen its position in the hospitality market.

