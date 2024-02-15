Updated Oscar Projections in All 23 Categories – The Hollywood Reporter





PLEASE NOTE: This forecast, put together by Scott Feinberg, The Hollywood Reportereditor-in-chief of the awards coverage, reflects Scott's best attempt at predicting the behavior of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, not his personal preferences. He arrives at these projections by drawing on conversations with voters and other industry insiders, analysis of marketing and awards campaigns, results from awards ceremonies that precede the Oscars and the history of the Oscars themselves. There will be regular updates to reflect new developments. * * * Best picture Nominees

1. Oppenheimer (Universal)

2. The area of ​​interest (A24)

3. Poor things (Projector)

4. Anatomy of a fall (Neon)

5. barbie (Warner Bros.)

6. Leftovers (To focus)

7. Flower Moon Killers (Apple)

8. Maestro (Netflix)

9. American fiction (Amazon/MGM)

ten. Past lives (A24) Best Director Nominees

1. Christophe Nolan (Oppenheimer)

2. Jonathan Glazer (The area of ​​interest)

3. Martin Scorsese (Flower Moon Killers) – podcast

4. Yorgos Lanthimos (Poor things)

5. Justine Triet (Anatomy of a fall) Best actor Nominees

1. Cillian Murphy (Oppenheimer) — podcast

2.Paul Giamatti (Leftovers) – podcast

3.Bradley Cooper (Maestro)

4. Jeffrey Wright (American fiction)

5. Colman Domingo (Rustin) Best actress Nominees

1. Lily Gladstone (Flower Moon Killers)

2. Emma Pierre (Poor things) – podcast

3. Sandra Hülser (Anatomy of a fall)

4. Annette Bening (Nyad) – podcast

5. Carey MulliganMaestro) – podcast Best Supporting Actor Nominees

1. Robert Downey Jr. (Oppenheimer)

2. Marc Ruffalo (Poor things)

3. Ryan Gosling (barbie)

4.Robert De Niro (Flower Moon Killers) – podcast

5. Sterling K.Brown (American fiction) – podcast Best Supporting Actress Nominees

1. Da'Vine Joy Randolph (Leftovers)

2. America Ferrera (barbie)

3. Emily Blunt (Oppenheimer) – podcast

4. Jodie Foster (Nyad) – podcast

5. Danielle Brooks (The color purple) – podcast Best Adapted Screenplay Nominees

1. Oppenheimer (Christopher Nolan)

2. barbie (Noah Baumbach and Greta Gerwig) – podcast (Gerwig)

3. The area of ​​interest (Jonathan Glazer)

4. American fiction (Cord Jefferson)

5. Poor things (Tony McNamara) Best Original Screenplay Nominees

1. Anatomy of a fall (Arthur Harari and Justine Triet)

2. Leftovers (David Hemingson)

3. Past lives (Céline song)

4. Maestro (Bradley Cooper and Josh Singer)

5. May December (Samy Burch and Alex Mechanic) Best International Feature Film Nominees

1. The area of ​​interest (United Kingdom)

2. Snow Society (Spain)

3. The teachers' lounge (Germany)

4. Perfect days (Japan) – podcast (Wim Wenders)

5. I am captain (Italy) Best Documentary Feature Nominees

1. 20 days in Mariupol (PBS)

2. Bobi Wine: The People's President (Nat Geo)

3. Eternal memory (MTV)

4. Four girls (Lorber Cinema)

5. Kill a tiger (still looking for US distribution) Best Animated Film Nominees

1. Spider-Man: Through the Spider-Verse (Sony)

2. The boy and the heron (GKIDS)

3. Nimone (Netflix)

4. Elementary (Pixar) – podcast (Pete Docter)

5. Dreams of robots (Neon) Best Cinematography Nominees

1. Oppenheimer (Hoyte van Hoytema)

2. Poor things (Robbie Ryan)

3. Flower Moon Killers (Rodrigo Prieto)

4. Maestro (Matthieu Libatique)

5. Count (Edward Lachman) Best Costume Design Nominees

1. barbie (Jacqueline Durran)

2. Poor things (Holly Waddington)

3. Oppenheimer (against Mirojnick)

4. Flower Moon Killers (Jacqueline West)

5. Napoleon (David Crossman and Janty Yates) Best Film Editing Nominees

1. Oppenheimer (Jennifer Lamé)

2. Poor things (Yorgos Mavropsaridis)

3. Leftovers (Kevin Tent)

4. Flower Moon Killers (Thelma Schoonmaker)

5. Anatomy of a fall (Laurent Sénéchal) Best Makeup and Hairstyle Nominees

1. Maestro (Kay Georgiou, Sian Grigg, Kazu Hiro and Lori McCoy-Bell)

2. Poor things (Mark Couler, Nadia Stacey and Josh Weston)

3. golda (Suzi Battersby, Ashra Kelly-Blue and Karen Hartley Thomas)

4. Oppenheimer (Luisa Abel, Jason Hamer, Jaime Leigh McIntosh and Ahou Mofid)

5. Snow Society (Ana López-Puigcerver, Belén López-Puigcerver, David Martí and Montse Ribé) Best Original Music Nominees

1. Oppenheimer (Ludwig Göransson)

2. Flower Moon Killers (Robbie Robertson)

3. Poor things (Jerskin Fendrix)

4. American fiction (Laura Karpman)

5. Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny (John Williams) Best Original Song Nominees

1. “Why was I made?” (barbie), Billie Eilish & Finneas — podcasts (1 and 2)

2. “I'm just Ken” (barbie), Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt — podcast (Ronson)

3. “Wahzhazhe (A song for my people)” (Flower Moon Killers), Scott George

4. “It never went away” (American Symphony), Jon Batiste and Dan Wilson — podcast (Batiste)

5. “The fire within” (Flamin' Hot), Diane Warren — podcast Best production design Nominees

1. barbie (Sarah Greenwood and Katie Spencer)

2. Oppenheimer (Ruth De Jong and Claire Kaufman)

3. Flower Moon Killers (Jack Fisk and Adam Willis)

4. Poor things (Shona Heath, James Price and Szusza Mihalek)

5. Napoleon (Elli Griff and Arthur Max) Best sound Nominees

1. Oppenheimer (Willie Burton, Richard King, Kevin O'Connell and Gary A. Rizzo)

2. The area of ​​interest (Johnnie Burn)

3. Maestro (Richard King, Steve Morrow, Tom Ozanich, Jason Ruder and Dean Zupancic)

4. Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning, part one (Chris Munro, James H. Mather, Chris Burdon and Mark Taylor)

5. The creator (Ian Voigt, Erik Aadahl, Ethan Van der Ryn, Tom Ozanich and Dean Zupancic) Best visual effects Nominees

1. Godzilla: Minus One (Kosuke Taguchi and Takashi Yamazaki)

2. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 (Théo Bialek, Stéphanie Ceretti, Alexis Wajsbrot and Guy Williams)

3. Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning, part one (Neil Corbould, Simone Coco, Jeff Sutherland and Alex Wuttke)

4. Napoleon (Henry Badgett, Neil Corbould, Charley Henley and Luc-Ewen Martin-Fenouillet)

5. The creator (Jonathan Bullock, Charmaine Chan, Ian Comley and Jay Cooper) Best Animated Short Film Nominees

1. The war is over! Inspired by the music of John & Yoko (Brad Booker and Dave Mullins)

2. Ninety-five senses (Jared Hess and Jerusha Hess)

3. Letter to a Pig (Amit R. Gicelter and Tal Kantor)

4. Our uniform (The only Moghaddam)

5. Pachyderm (Stéphanie Clément & Marc Rius) Best Documentary Short Film Nominees

1. The ABCs of Book Banning (Trish Adlesic and Sheila Nevins) – podcast (Nevins)

2. Nǎi Nai and Wai Po (Sam Davis and Sean Wang)

3. The last repair shop (Kris Bowers and Ben Proudfoot)

4. The Barber of Little Rock (John Hoffman and Christine Turner)

5. Island in between (Sr. Léo Chiang and Jean Tsien) Best Live-Action Short Film Nominees

1. The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar (Wes Anderson and Steven Rales)

2. Invincible (Samuel Caron & Vincent René-Lortie)

3. Red, white and blue (Nazrin Choudhury and Sara McFarlane)

4. Knight of Fortune (Lasse Lyskjær Noer and Christian Norlyk)

5. After (Nicky Bentham and Misan Harriman)

