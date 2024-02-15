Ash Wednesday brings together the faithful of the region | News | Daily Sun Villages

Ash Wednesday drew thousands of people to area churches on Wednesday to mark the start of the 40-day period of Lent. Regardless of church affiliation and denomination, a similar message was delivered during the services.

People go through life watering down certain aspects of their lives, said the Rev. John McCracken, parochial vicar at St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church in Wildwood, who spoke to more than 1,000 people at the mass. Wednesday morning. These aspects include engaging in prayer, practicing the virtues of self-discipline, and caring for others. Ash Wednesday is a time to change and live our lives differently.

The Rev. Rafal Kandora, pastor of St. Mark the Evangelist Roman Catholic Church in Summerfield, said Ash Wednesday marks the beginning of a beautiful time and journey with the Lord.

The Lenten season is the time of God’s grace, he said. It is a time of fasting, prayer and charity towards others.

At New Covenant United Methodist Church, senior pastor Rev. Harold Hendren noted that Ash Wednesday and Valentine's Day fell on the same day this year, the first time that has happened since 2018.

How unusual is this? Hendren interviewed about 100 people during a Wednesday morning prayer service. Today is a good day to celebrate both days.

The Rev. Jon-Marc MacLean told congregants at Hope Lutheran Church's Central Campus that Lent is a sacred season.

It's a time for introspection, a chance to reflect on our relationship with God and learn how to draw closer to God, said MacLean, senior pastor at Hope Lutheran. It is also an opportunity to always be hospitable, because it brings you closer to both Christ and the community.

MacLean said the church heard from several people over the weekend whose churches did not offer ashes on Ash Wednesday.

We welcome anyone who would like to have ashes placed on their foreheads, he said.

Parishioners at St. George's Episcopal Church were told that Ash Wednesday was a day to put their lives on pause.

Ash Wednesday is the day we begin to restart our lives during Lent, said the Rev. Jim Taylor, rector of St. George Episcopal. This is the time for our faith to be strengthened by God's renewal and guidance.

Taylor also emphasized the importance of building heavenly treasures during Lent.

These treasures include faith and devotion to the Lord, he said. No one can take these treasures away from you.

All the pastors explained the importance of wearing the ashes on the forehead.

Wear the ashes with pride, McCracken said. This sends a powerful message. I believe in the Lord. I believe in Jesus.

The ashes are a sign of God's justice through his mercy and love, Kandora said. There is no better sign of God's love than the cross.

In total, about 25 churches in the area offered ashes to those who wished them. Most impositions took place during worship or prayer services, but there were a few exceptions.

Several churches took inspiration from COVID-era days of worship by providing drive-thru ashes to those heading to work and school early Wednesday morning, including Morrison United Methodist Church in Leesburg, Community UMC in Fruitland Park and Lake Deaton UMC in The Villages. Turnout at Lake Deaton UMC was higher than the church expected.

We had over 200 people show up for the drive-thru ashes, said Maria Arias of Lake Deaton UMC. We had originally planned to stop the offer at 9am, but we still had cars arriving, so we continued until everyone was picked up.

Amazing Grace Lutheran Church in Oxford and Early Christian Disciples of Christ in Wildwood have offered early afternoon drive-thru hours, perfect for late risers and those who want to use their lunch break to collect ashes.

We had a good turnout this year, said Rev. Bridget Sullenger, pastor of First Christian DOC. We had 58 people for ashes, including at least seven who were not from our congregation.

Senior writer James Dinan can be reached at 352-753-1119, ext. 20.5302, or [email protected].