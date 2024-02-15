Bollywood Roundup: Karan Johar, Suniel Shetty, Sneha Desai and more…

– Advertisement –

Comparing himself to his 'Showtime' star Emraan Hashmi, KJo says he's a bad kisser

Mumbai– Bollywood producer-director Karan Johar, who is awaiting the release of his upcoming Showtime streaming production with Emraan Hashmi, has shared that he is a terrible kisser.

KJo, who last directed Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, starring Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh, spoke about his experience working with Emraan.

He said: It was my desire to be a dashing, gorgeous, good-looking, good kisser producer. I have not matched any of these four qualities which Emraan possesses in abundance.

Emraan had earlier said that he is not a good kisser but he kisses a lot. Putting a spin on the actor's statement, KJo said, “I promise you, he said he wasn't a good kisser, he was a great kisser.” I'm a bad kisser.

Created by Sumit Roy, Showtime, is co-directed by Mihir Desai and Archit Kumar and is produced by Karan Johars Dharmatic, the digital arm of Dharma Productions. The show is set to release on Disney+ Hotstar on March 8.

Suniel Shetty gets nostalgic as he remembers his father

Mumbai– Actor Suniel Shetty, who is currently judging 'Dance Deewane', reflected on the importance of physical contact, especially between fathers and sons. He noted that while children often share physical proximity with their mothers, the same is not true for fathers.

In the new episode of 'Dance Deewane', the audience was swept away by the mesmerizing performance of two extraordinary brothers, Rohit and Roshan Patro.

The 18 and 15 year olds from Jamshedpur, Jharkhand performed the song Papa Meri Jaan, dedicating their performance to their father. This emotionally charged performance earned them a standing ovation from both judges.

Moved to tears, Suniel missed the bond he shared with his late father. He noted that the way the brothers included their father in the frame was the best moment of their performance.

Suniel said, “I'm always very physical with our mothers, but I'm never physical with our fathers.”, because we feel he's a man and won't need cuddles from us ).”

The 62-year-old actor, however, made a personal revelation while spending time with his own father in his later years, realizing the deep importance of touch to him.

He said: “Over the last four years, when I spent time with Dad on his bed, I then realized how much contact meant to him. Holding his hand, which perhaps he had done with me when I was a child, but I don't know what delicate step occurs between father and son that can never be done (When I passed time with my father over the last four years when he was bedridden, I released how much touch meant to him. Holding his hand, which he probably did with me as a child, but I don't know what delicate stage happens between a father and son that can never be done.).”

The 'Dhadkan' fame actor really hit home when he spoke about how dads also need hugs just like moms. He emphasized how the physical sharing of affection with our fathers is equally important.

He added: “Just like you kiss a mother, I think it's also very important to kiss a father, that physical contact is important. Woh energy humse un tak pahuchti hai and unki energy humhe aati hai (Just like you hug your mother, I think it is very important to hug a father in the same way, giving that physical touch is important. Our energy reaches to them from us and we get their energy).

The show airs on Colors.

Sneha Desai was offered to write Laapataa Ladies during the pandemic

Mumbai– Sneha Desai, who has written the screenplay and dialogues for the upcoming film Laapataa Ladies, directed by Kiran Rao, has shared that she was offered to write the film during the height of the Covid-19 pandemic.

She called the film a testament to the unpredictable stroke of luck.

She said: My journey with 'Laapataa Ladies' appears as a testimony to the unpredictable magic of destiny. From an impromptu script narration to a pandemic induced lockdown, it took an unexpected turn when, out of the blue, Aamir Khan sir himself called me and offered me this beauty of a story. Despite all the chaos and uncertainty caused by the Covid lockdown, I seized the opportunity. The lockdown gave me enough time and quiet to think and write. Laapataa Ladies is not just a film; it’s a reminder that even in the craziest of times, magic can happen.

She further mentioned that with 'Laapataa Ladies' she embarked on a journey that crossed borders and cultural boundaries.

Sneha was born and raised in the vibrant environment of Mumbai, but she took on the challenge of authentically representing the heart of North India.

She said, “As a true Gujarati, I dove into the nuances of language, ethos and lifestyle, weaving a narrative that captured the essence of the heart of the country. I delved into the language and lifestyle, trying to create a storyline that really captured the mood. Through intense collaboration and brainstorming with the team, I was able to turn this challenge into an opportunity.

She added: Having said that, I cannot undermine the support I received from Kiran Rao, Aamir sir, Divyanidhi Sharma and our dialect consultants and coaches. I hope my journey with “Laapataa Ladies” is a testament to the transformative power of storytelling.

Shah Rukh Khan makes Korean hearts flutter and says 'I love you BTS' in OTT promo of 'Dunki'

Mumbai– In a new video, where he announced the digital release of Dunki on OTT, Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan was seen professing his love for K-Pop supergroup BTS.

Shah Rukh and the streaming giant took to Instagram on Thursday, where they shared a quirky announcement video.

The clip begins with the Badshah of Bollywood entering a visa office to obtain clearance; to which the visa officer says what will happen if he doesn't come back and what assets he has.

SRK then talks about his strengths and hilariously says: Mannat is not facing the sea, it is the sea that is facing Mannat.

He then applies for a visa to visit 190 countries, from Australia to Zimbabwe, on a single visa.

However, the visa officer informs him that no such visa exists, but SRK does not take no for an answer.

SRK says he influenced everyone in the world and one in three people in London are named Raj thanks to his 'Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge' character, the way Europe said 'palat' in the United Kingdom during Brexit.

SRK then makes Korean hearts and says, “I'm the one who taught South Koreans how to give hearts,” then says, I love you BTS.

His visa is still refused.

SRK then talks about his film Dunki broadcast in 190 countries on Netflix.

Alia praises Richie Mehta's hard work and impeccable research at 'Poacher' trailer launch

Mumbai– Bollywood star Alia Bhatt, who was last seen in the Hollywood film Heart of Stone, said her decision to be part of the streaming show Poacher was the culmination of many factors.

The actress, who is an executive producer of the series, spoke to the media on Thursday on the sidelines of the Poacher trailer launch. She shared the stage with actors Dibyendu Bhattacharya and Roshan Mathew, series creator and director Richie Mehta and Prime Video executives.

Talking about her decision to become an executive producer of the show, Alia said: I can't name a single thing that made me want to be a part of this show as an executive producer. It was a lot of things coming together that appealed to me, like the brilliant narrative that Richie sketched, his hard work in terms of flawless research, a stellar cast of some of the best actors in the country combined and of course the potential impact of the series on the audience.

She added: Richie and the team, including the actor, did such an incredible job that I cried while watching the series and it had a deep impact on me. There are many scenes in the show that I can't talk about right now, but my sister and I exchanged notes about the scenes and these 3-4 scenes really stood out to us.

Poacher will be released on Prime Video on February 23. (IANS)