What happened to his face? Doctors' Fears for Actress Amy Schumer After She Appears Bloated and Bloated on The Tonight Show
Doctors have flocked to social media to express concerns about comedian Amy Schumers' health, after a recent television appearance in which her face appeared unusually swollen and puffy.
The Life & Beth star, 42, appeared as a guest on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Wednesday.
After her split, a clip of her discussing her love for Taylor Swift and Beyoncé made the rounds on TikTok and X, formerly known as Twitter, with doctors asking the audience the question: What happened in Amy's face?
Doctors and viewers quickly assumed that Amy was taking steroids like prednisone and dexamethosone, which are used to treat inflammation.
Medical professionals have also suggested that Amy could be suffering from an autoimmune disease like lupus or a hormonal imbalance, which can also trigger swelling.
The actress has previously spoken openly about her struggles with endometriosis, chronic pain, and Lyme disease, all of which could lead to steroid use and facial swelling.
The actor admitted to using cheek fillers in the past – a treatment known to cause swelling if done incorrectly.
Doctors and other medical experts have expressed concerns about the health of Amy Schumer, whose face appeared swollen during an interview with Jimmy Fallon (R) on Wednesday.
The 42-year-old comedian was photographed arriving at the NBC television studios in New York on Wednesday.
Dr Jebra Faushay, a specialist in gender studies, wrote on X, formerly Twitter: “I'm going to need the opinions of all the surgeons and doctors. Serious question, what happened to Amy's face? Is this normally this size?
Sarah Absher, a registered nurse, responded: “Honestly, it looks like what's called 'moon face,' a condition associated with long-term steroid use.
Users have highlighted the specific steroids prednisone and dexamethosone, which are used to treat conditions that cause inflammation, such as asthma, allergic reactions, inflammatory bowel disease, and migraines.
These are different from anabolic steroids, which increase testosterone levels to improve athletic performance.
“Moon face” is a common side effect, which leads to the face becoming round, full and puffy.
Medications like prednisone should only be taken for a few days at a time because long-term use could cause adrenal insufficiency, also known as Addison's disease. This prevents the body from producing enough cortisol, the stress hormone.
Lisa Clark, a nurse in Miami, also noted that Amy's swelling could be due to a cortisol imbalance.
Even without taking steroids, a cortisol imbalance can occur due to stress or tumors that put pressure on the adrenal glands or pituitary gland in the brain.
“I've also seen similar effects in lupus,” Ms. Clark said, which isn't hard to know without more details about Amy's medical history.
In 2021, Amy posted a photo of herself inside what appeared to be a doctor's office dissolving her facial filler.
Lupus is an autoimmune disease that occurs when the immune system attacks the body's own tissues and organs. According to the Mayo Clinic, side effects include fatigue, fever, joint pain, swelling, a butterfly-shaped rash on the face, skin lesions, shortness of breath, chest pain, and dry eyes.
Prednisone is also often prescribed for lupus symptoms.
Additionally, some X users suggested that Amy might be suffering from Cushing's syndrome, which is when the body produces too much cortisol.
This leads to weight gain throughout the body, including the face, as well as acne and slow healing of wounds.
In addition to speculation on social media, Amy has spoken openly about her struggles with several other conditions.
In 2022, she opened up about her battle with endometriosis, which occurs when tissue grows around the uterus and becomes stuck, causing debilitating pain and heavy bleeding, especially during menstrual cycles.
In an interview with CBS News, Amy called it a “lonely, lonely disease.”
Many endometriosis patients take medications to regulate their reproductive hormones, called progestins.
According to Mount Sinai, taking these medications can cause fluid retention, which can cause facial swelling.
In 2020, the actress also revealed that she had been diagnosed with Lyme disease, which is transmitted by blacklegged ticks carrying either the bacteria Borrelia burgdorferi or, more rarely, Borrelia mayonii.
Common signs of Lyme disease, according to the Mayo Clinic, include abullseye rash, fever, headache, extreme fatigue, joint stiffness and muscle pain.
Additionally, the disease can cause swollen lymph nodes, which can make the cheeks look puffy.
And in 2021, Amy opened up about her experience with facial fillers, cosmetic injections that smooth fine lines and wrinkles.
A common side effect is facial swelling, and although she said she had the fillers dissolved, it's possible she received similar treatments again.
Although some trolls took the opportunity to mock Amy, other fans expressed their support and well wishes.
A user named JC wrote: “It's a steroid to treat a disease. Let's be kind and mind our own business.
Maryland oncologist Dr. Tatiana Prowell said, “Let’s not do it. Instead, let's stop normalizing comments about women's faces/bodies for sporting purposes.
“Let's stop inviting doctors to speculate on the diagnosis of people whose history they don't know. Let's stop inviting trolls to shame people. Let's be better.
And Olympic skier Lindsey Vonn said: “Maybe just let her live.” Why do people feel the need to judge people's physical appearance? You have no idea what is going on in his life, so any comments here are just speculation, unnecessary and hurtful.
