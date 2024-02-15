After the strikes, how can Hollywood restore confidence in 2024?

After a 2023 marked by the first double strikes in Hollywood in more than six decades, in 2024, the Writers Guild of America and SAG-AFTRA are preparing to implement their hard-won new contracts, while creatives and studios who make global entertainment must now become partners again.

But at a time when actors like Dakota Johnson bemoan the lack of trust between creatives and studios, and the abandonment of the Coyote vs. Acme film reignites anger toward the C-suites, that may be easier said than done. to do.

Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos raised the issue of trust when he announced that the streamer would release viewership data for its movies and TV shows on a semi-annual basis. Streamers' practice of keeping this data confidential, even from their showrunners, was one of the biggest grievances voiced by WGA and SAG-AFTRA members during the strikes.

The unintended consequence of not having more transparent data about our engagement was to create over time an atmosphere of distrust on the part of producers, creators and the press regarding what was happening on Netflix, Sarandos said.

Netflix's decision was the first major change in the way a major Hollywood company conducts business following the strike. But the sense of distrust in the industry may take longer to fully resolve.

With Hollywood returning to business in 2024, assuming another strike isn't called by any of the below-the-line unions negotiating their contracts this year, TheWrap asked several people in Hollywood what they thought must do to restore trust between creatives and leaders.

Their responses, some of which were given on condition of anonymity, are transcribed below, with some edited for length and clarity.

Owen Denniscreator of the animated series Infinity Train, which HBO Max pulled in 2022 to the great outcry of fans

Owen Dennis, creator of Infinity Train

When you create something for a studio, you trust them with your concept. The deal is this: I (the creator) make this idea I had the way you (the studio) want it, and in return you make sure that I have the resources to make it happen and that it is seen by as many people as possible. , then we both make money.

It’s a simple system in the creative industry that has worked for as long as a creative industry has existed. However, if you do things like delete the creative work that people have done so that it can no longer be seen or just throw it on a pile somewhere with no marketing, then it's kind of like, what's the point? conclude this agreement with you? ?

In my opinion, it is time to invest more in marketing. I know it's an unusual approach, but I think studios should start spending more money marketing products that aren't pre-existing intellectual property. Be proud of your original work. That's what marketing does. He says look at this amazing thing we did. We are proud of this work and because we love it, you will love it too.

Using the money in this way shows your pride in the work the studio does. That's why these giant posters hang on the sides of LA studios, it's because they show off all their cool stuff. So do it! Show off your cool stuff! Create merch for people to walk around as a billboard for your product! Plaster the side of a 40-story building with a poster for a new romantic sci-fi movie! Start acting like the billion-dollar creative giants that you are!

A anonymous studio director who participated in the resumption of production after the strikes

I can only speak to the creative talent we've worked with to realize their projects now that the strikes are over, but none of them have raised any trust issues or complaints about our partnership. Everyone came to us with the idea of ​​returning to work. I think we made deals with WGA and SAG that really addressed their biggest concerns, and now everyone is focused on all of our productions and getting back to full speed as quickly as possible, because the livelihoods of a lot of people people in this industry matter. above.

Ivy Kagan Biermanattorney and chairman of the entertainment board at Loeb & Loeb

Ivy Kagan Bierman (Shanna Fisher)

Throughout the decades that I have dealt with entertainment and labor issues in the industry, I have witnessed various periods, where working relationships between management and management were sometimes fluid and other times very conflictual. Unfortunately, recent WGA and SAG-AFTRA negotiations and strikes have demonstrated that our industry is in a period of very strained labor relations with management.

I am very concerned about the lack of trust and collaboration, which makes it difficult to implement and enforce the new collective agreements. I anticipate grievances and requests for arbitration, particularly regarding AI. Lack of trust and collaboration is also likely to harm day-to-day working relationships.

To foster trust and collaboration, management should be as transparent as reasonably possible and highly responsive to employee concerns and complaints. It would be helpful for management to proactively include employees when considering changes that will impact their work, rather than informing them of the changes after the fact has been made.

On the other hand, members of supervisory corporations and unions can also foster trust and collaboration by facilitating rapid resolution of employee concerns and complaints and avoiding saying disparaging things about employers who sows discontent.

It is also essential that management demonstrates a strong commitment to DEI (Diversity, Equity and Inclusion) at all levels of the industry. Recent departures of DEI leaders at several companies have also had a negative impact on employee confidence.

Michael Miller, Vice President of IATSE, which begins contract negotiations with AMPTP later this year

Michael Miller, Vice President of IATSE

Disagreements over issues of principle often cause rifts between unions and management. Add to that revolutionary new technologies and economic uncertainty and this is what has happened in our industry recently.

But restoring those relationships and trust will require real and honest commitment from both sides to achieve common goals for the good of our industry and our members whose unique skills and work form the foundation. Key to this process are contracts that address the economic challenges our members face, sustainable working conditions that enable work-life balance, sustainable benefits and ensure safe working environments.

A anonymous agent at a major talent agency on creatives' reaction to Warners film cancellations and the threat of AI

First, as a general rule, no one will ever throw away a good movie. Never. So if someone as tested as [Warner Bros. Animation President] Bill Damaschke wants to give up on Coyote vs Acme, so it must be bad. I read the script and it was stupid. It was a 5-7 minute cartoon short unnecessarily turned into a 90 minute film.

Just like Batgirl before [] It's best not to release films that are poorly released, especially if they belong to major brands, like DC, Looney Tunes or Scooby-Doo. Like Jason Blum's cardinal rule, never throw one money after another.

AI problems are all like the bogeyman; not based on reality at all. This is all based on fear. The fact is that copyright and publicity law will be the final arbiters of AI when it comes to film and television and certainly not collective labor agreements.

And when it comes to creatives and studios, you'll notice that the only people who complain and don't trust studios are the creatives who don't actually work. Those who are working are ahead at full speed and I try to realize their projects with their studio partners.

Shari BelafonteVice President of SAG-AFTRA Actors/Performers and Member of the Guilds Contract Negotiations Committee

Shari Belafonte (Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images for TCM)

When we ask this question, I think of all the independent productions who signed our interim agreement during the strike. They agreed to our terms and our members were free to work with them. We will always work with the big studios, and I hope that now that the strike is over we can become true partners again, but I also hope that the events of the last few months can trigger a new wave of interest in works independent among our members and the public.

I believe audiences still want to go to the movies, and not just for blockbusters. People still want to see smaller, heartfelt films, and this can be a lightening moment for all of us to focus on making those kinds of films. We don't need the big AMPTP studios to make films like this, and the interim deal has shown that there are many producers willing to make films on financial terms that are favorable to actors and other creatives and who trust the artist's vision.

A anonymous executive in a non-AMPTP production company

I don't know how much the studios are actually going to do to restore trust in Hollywood beyond just building relationships between filmmakers, one project at a time, like they've always done (and I hope they don't do this that Warner did with Coyote vs. Acme), but I was quite surprised. by Netflix's decision to finally publish some of its audience data.

Over the past decade, Netflix has played by its own rules and somehow forced Hollywood to play by them. They will never outright say that WGA and SAG-AFTRA forced them to release this data, but the fact that this happened right after the strikes ended shows how much the unions made a difference by pulling together. I've heard a lot of people call this the Netflix strike, so I'll be interested to see how their relationships with talent, especially showrunners, change in the future.

Umberto Gonzalez contributed to this report.