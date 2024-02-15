Entertainment
This is about cinema, not politics. Berlin Film Festival jury opposes uninvited party
BERLIN (AP) The president of the jury of the 74th Berlin International Film Festival pushed back on political issues as festival kicked off Thursdayinstead seeking to focus on the difficult selection ahead for Best Picture.
Twenty titles from around the world will compete for the top prize, the Golden Bear, with opening Thursday marking the world premiere of Small Things Like These, featuring the man of the moment. Cillian Murphy.
It's going to be interesting, said jury president and Oscar winner Lupita Nyong'o when asked about the divergent views of this year's panel of actors, directors and writers tasked with choosing the winner.
It will probably be spicy too, the Kenyan-Mexican actor added with a smile, during a press conference in the German capital. The beauty of bringing people from different backgrounds together is that we react to different things. …We have intense conversations.
Nyong'o is the first black president of the Berlinale jury and said she feels very honored to lead this year's jury.
“It’s an opportunity for me to learn a lot about the world of cinema and celebrate it,” she said, adding that she planned to listen to it first.
Yet as journalists fired questions about Israel's war with Hamas in Gaza, Ukraine and German politics, Nyong'o and the other jurors mostly dodged them.
One question she couldn't avoid concerned the far-right party Alternative for Germany, or AfD, whom the organizers did not invite to the opening gala last week. Five AfD politicians were expected since members of all parties in the Berlin state legislature are invited to events financed by public money.
These last weeks, Germany saw major protests against the far right, following reports that extremists had met to discuss the expulsion of millions of immigrants, some of whom had German nationality, and that some members of the AfD were present.
I'm a foreigner here,” Nyong'o said before continuing, “I don't know the ins and outs of the political situation here, so I'm glad I don't have to answer that question.
However, other members of the jury were more virulent on the subject.
German director Christian Petzold was critical of the decision not to invite AfD politicians. “If we cannot support five AfD members in the audience, we will lose our fight.
Imagine having five fascists sitting in the room, watching the cinema that the Berlinale has chosen to tell for this reality, for this moment,” said Italian actress Jasmine Trinca, suggesting it could broaden the horizons of politicians.
Later, when asked to elaborate, Petzold said that the fact that hundreds, thousands of people are protesting against the AfD is “much more important than these kinds of discussions.”
Among the entries in competition this year is French-Senegalese director Mati Diop with her documentary Dahomey, exploring colonization through the return of stolen objects looted by French colonial troops and returned to Benin in West Africa.
Black Tea by Malian director of Mauritian origin Abderrahmane Sissako is also interested in the African diaspora, the story of a young Ivorian who emigrates to China and falls in love with an older Chinese man.
Nyong'o said she was happy that Africa was at the festival, but added that she was still hungry to know more.
In addition to Trinca and Petzold, this year's jury in Berlin also includes actor-directors Brady Corbet, directors Ann Hui and Albert Serra, and Ukrainian writer Oksana Zabuzhko. The festival runs until February 25.
Source: job
|
Sources
2/ https://dailyjournal.net/2024/02/15/its-about-the-movies-not-politics-berlin-film-festival-jury-pushes-back-on-the-uninvited-party/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Rangers 3-1 Ross County: Cyriel Dessers scores first-half brace as Philippe Clement's side move level on points with Scottish Premiership leaders Celtic
- This is about cinema, not politics. Berlin Film Festival jury opposes uninvited party
- Men's tennis will take on SMU on Friday
- New Jersey library lends wedding dresses
- Donald Trump's first criminal trial date set by judge in Stormy Daniels case
- US Dollar Loses Bullish Momentum Ahead of Key Data Release
- After the strikes, how can Hollywood restore confidence in 2024?
- Stock Market Today: Stocks Drift and Yields Ease After Poor Retail Sales Report
- New solid electrolyte matches liquid performance
- Drones could have helped grow your Valentine's Day flowers. #Shorts #BBCNews
- Imran Khan names Omar Ayub as Pak PM candidate: reports
- The 2024 Indonesian Elections and Their Implications for U.S. Foreign Policy