This is about cinema, not politics. Berlin Film Festival jury opposes uninvited party

BERLIN (AP) The president of the jury of the 74th Berlin International Film Festival pushed back on political issues as festival kicked off Thursdayinstead seeking to focus on the difficult selection ahead for Best Picture.

Twenty titles from around the world will compete for the top prize, the Golden Bear, with opening Thursday marking the world premiere of Small Things Like These, featuring the man of the moment. Cillian Murphy.

It's going to be interesting, said jury president and Oscar winner Lupita Nyong'o when asked about the divergent views of this year's panel of actors, directors and writers tasked with choosing the winner.

It will probably be spicy too, the Kenyan-Mexican actor added with a smile, during a press conference in the German capital. The beauty of bringing people from different backgrounds together is that we react to different things. …We have intense conversations.

Nyong'o is the first black president of the Berlinale jury and said she feels very honored to lead this year's jury.

“It’s an opportunity for me to learn a lot about the world of cinema and celebrate it,” she said, adding that she planned to listen to it first.

Yet as journalists fired questions about Israel's war with Hamas in Gaza, Ukraine and German politics, Nyong'o and the other jurors mostly dodged them.

One question she couldn't avoid concerned the far-right party Alternative for Germany, or AfD, whom the organizers did not invite to the opening gala last week. Five AfD politicians were expected since members of all parties in the Berlin state legislature are invited to events financed by public money.

These last weeks, Germany saw major protests against the far right, following reports that extremists had met to discuss the expulsion of millions of immigrants, some of whom had German nationality, and that some members of the AfD were present.

I'm a foreigner here,” Nyong'o said before continuing, “I don't know the ins and outs of the political situation here, so I'm glad I don't have to answer that question.

However, other members of the jury were more virulent on the subject.

German director Christian Petzold was critical of the decision not to invite AfD politicians. “If we cannot support five AfD members in the audience, we will lose our fight.

Imagine having five fascists sitting in the room, watching the cinema that the Berlinale has chosen to tell for this reality, for this moment,” said Italian actress Jasmine Trinca, suggesting it could broaden the horizons of politicians.

Later, when asked to elaborate, Petzold said that the fact that hundreds, thousands of people are protesting against the AfD is “much more important than these kinds of discussions.”

Among the entries in competition this year is French-Senegalese director Mati Diop with her documentary Dahomey, exploring colonization through the return of stolen objects looted by French colonial troops and returned to Benin in West Africa.

Black Tea by Malian director of Mauritian origin Abderrahmane Sissako is also interested in the African diaspora, the story of a young Ivorian who emigrates to China and falls in love with an older Chinese man.

Nyong'o said she was happy that Africa was at the festival, but added that she was still hungry to know more.

In addition to Trinca and Petzold, this year's jury in Berlin also includes actor-directors Brady Corbet, directors Ann Hui and Albert Serra, and Ukrainian writer Oksana Zabuzhko. The festival runs until February 25.

