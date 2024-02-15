James Bond Villain Potential Addressed By Bollywood Megastar SRK





Shah Rukh Khan aka SRK wonders if he would be willing to take on the role of a James Bond wicked. Based on the character created by author Ian Fleming, 007 was first played by Sean Connery in 1962. Dr. No. While there are now a number of tropes and traditions associated with the franchise, a key ingredient in every film, including Daniel Craig's, is more grounded and realistic. Bind films, is a powerful and often over-the-top villain. Like waiting Link 26 the news continues, says SRK CNNRichard Quest from (via Collider) during a recent interview that he would be interested in playing a 007 villain.”I really wanted [play Bond]but I think I'm too small“, says the Bollywood megastar. Quest then floats the idea of ​​playing a villain instead, to which SRK responds with a laugh: “Bad, yes, of course. I'm quite dark.»



Would SKR be an effective villain in bonds? Why the Bollywood star could be a good choice Besides Bond himself, the villain of a 007 film is always a highlight. The Cipher by Mads Mikkelsen in Casino Royale, for example, was an excellent Bond film and helped usher in the harsher tone that defined the Craig era. We don't know how the franchise will reinvent itself for its next iteration, but SRK, who is one of the most famous and popular movie stars on the planet, could be a perfect fit.. Actor Aaron Taylor-Johnson is reportedly one of the frontrunners for the role of Bond, but no official announcement has yet been made regarding the upcoming film.

As Craig's film took the dark and difficult route, Link 26 might swing somewhat in the opposite direction, presenting a vision of the spy more reminiscent of the classic adventures of 007. from the 60s and 70s. While some of the grittiness goes away, SRK has already proven himself to be a great suitor for the villain. Common ingredients in some of Bollywood's best and most popular blockbusters are over-the-top action and somewhat over-the-top characters, with some of SRK's biggest films including My name is Khan, Gift 2And Soaktaking that kind of tone. Soak

is currently streaming on Netflix.

SRK's popularity and hero career could also work in his favor when it comes to playing a Bind wicked. Viewing the star as an evil antagonist would upend audience expectations, and his history as a charismatic leading man would imbue his villain with a class and charm that many of the best Bind the bad guys have. It remains to be seen how the future of James Bond will unfold, but SRK is obviously willing to play a key role in the upcoming film. Source: CNN (via Collider)

