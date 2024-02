Marvel Casts Jewish Actor to Play Jewish Superhero in Upcoming 'Fantastic Four' Movie

Marvel has announced the casting of a Jewish actor to play a Jewish superhero in the upcoming Fantastic Four film, which will be released next year. Ebon Moss-Bachrach, known for his roles in the comedy-drama series The Bear and for his appearances on shows such as Girls, Andor and The Punisher, will take on the role of Ben Grimm, aka The Thing. The 46-year-old actor was born in Germany to Jewish-American parents and won a Primetime Emmy Award for Best Supporting Actor for his role as sarcastic chef Richard Jerimovich in The Bear, a Critics Choice Television Award and a Golden nomination Globe Awards. , and three Screen Actors Guild Award nominations. He will enter the Marvel Cinematic Universe as one quarter of Marvel's First Family, widely considered one of the most influential superhero characters ever created. According to comic book lore, before becoming The Thing, Benjamin Jacob Ben Grimm was born to Jewish parents on the Lower East Side of New York. He grew up as a poor, poverty-stricken street scrapper before going to college on an American football scholarship. Ben eventually becomes an astronaut and, alongside the other three members of his quartet, is accidentally exposed to cosmic rays while in space, granting each of them special abilities. The Thing, first appearing in the original 1961 Fantastic Four comic book series created by Stan Lee and Jack Kirby, has orange, rock-like skin and superhuman strength. He is temperamental and witty, known for his signature battle cry, Its clobberin time!, and perpetually afflicted by his seemingly monstrous appearance. In keeping with early comic book tradition, Ben Grimm's religion is not explicitly disclosed until, approximately four decades after his creation, his Jewish heritage is revealed in a series of flashbacks. In the comics, The Thing recites the Shema, a Jewish prayer, over a dying friend and later celebrates his Bar Mitzvah 13 years after entering his second life as The Thing. Filming on Fantastic Four is expected to begin this summer with a release date of July 25, 2025.

