



Los Angeles, Feb 15 (PTI) Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Joseph Quinn and Ebon Moss-Bachrach are set to headline the cast of Marvel Studios' 'Fantastic Four'. HT Image The film also marks the entrance of the superhero quartet Pascal's Reed Richards (Mr. Fantastic), Sue Storm (The Invisible Woman) played by Kirby, Johnny Storm/The Human Torch played by Quinn and Moss-Bachrach as Well. Grimm, also known as Thing in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) after 20th Century Fox merged with The Walt Disney Company in 2019. Experience the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now! “WandaVision's” Matt Shakman will direct “Fantastic Four,” from a screenplay by Josh Friedman, Jeff Kaplan and Ian Springer, Variety reported. Based on the first characters created for Marvel Comics by Stan Lee and Jack Kirby, Disney will release “Fantastic Four” on July 25, 2025. In true Marvel fashion, story details are scarce. According to the comics, the Fantastic Four are astronauts who gain superpowers after being exposed to cosmic rays in space. Reed can stretch his body to astonishing lengths, Sue (also Reed's girlfriend and eventual wife) can manipulate light to become invisible and launch powerful force fields, Johnny (Sue's brother) can transform his body on fire, giving him the ability to fly, and Ben (Reed's best friend) transforms into a body of giant orange rocks giving him super strength. Previously, Fox produced three films featuring the characters: “Fantastic Four” and “Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer”, released in 2005 and 2007 respectively, and starred Ioan Gruffudd as Reed , Jessica Alba as Sue and Michael Chiklis as Reed. Ben and Chris Evans as Johnny. In 2015, Fox revived the franchise starring Miles Teller, Kate Mara, Jamie Bell and Michael B Jordan, but it performed poorly both with critics and at the box office.

