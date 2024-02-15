Entertainment
Arbaaz Khan reveals he was first choice for Akshay Kumar's Khiladi | Bollywood
In a new interview, Arbaaz Khan listed the films that were initially offered to him in the industry. He said Indian Express that he was offered the lead role of Akshay Kumar in Khiladi and said he couldn't do it due to lack of time. Read also : Arbaaz Khan finds it inappropriate for his ex-girlfriend Giorgia Andriani to talk about their breakup
Arbaaz Khan on rejecting players
Arbaaz revealed why he decided not to choose Khiladi as his debut film. He said, “I was approached by the same directors for another film. I couldn't do it (the film) because I was signed with another director. The film was Khiladi. I was offered Akshay Kumarhis role. But unfortunately that other movie didn't happen either.”
Arbaaz said he received 1 lakh as the signing amount for the film. Khiladi became a big hit for Akshay Kumar's career, Arbaaz later starred in Daraar for his acting debut.
Arbaaz Khan: I was pitted against Juhi Chawla and Rishi Kapoor
Arbaaz added: After Khiladi, they (Abbas-Mustan) did Baazigar, then they came to me with Daraar because they still felt they wanted me. It was great to share the screen with established actors like Juhi Chawla and Rishi Kapoor. I, a newcomer, was opposed to them and standing by them and defending myself was not very easy, but luckily with the help of the director and their own support as actors, I really got through it.”
Arbaaz Khan
Arbaaz is the son of Salim Khan and Salma Khan. He is the brother of Salman Khan. He made his Bollywood debut with the 1996 film Daraar, alongside Juhi Chawla and Rishi Kapoor.
Arbaaz went on to star in many films including Pyaar Kiya To Darna Kya, Hello Brother, Garv: Pride and Honor, Bhagam Bhag, Shootout at Lokhandwala, Dabangg and more. He also ventured into film production with Arbaaz Khan Productions. Arbaaz has recently been in the news for his personal life as he got married for the second time and married a makeup artist. Shura Khan.
