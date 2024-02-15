Hawkgirl Actor Welcomes James Gunn and Superman: Legacy Cast





Superman: Legacy Hawkgirl star and actress Isabela Merced has opened up about her screen test for the new film release of The Last Son of Krypton.





Merced brought up this topic when asked during an interview with The Hollywood Reporter if Hawkgirl wanted to show a new side of her, to which she responded that writer/director and co-head of DC Studios James Gunn, who is good at doing that for his actors, is “so creative“and a”such a unique style, and whatever he touches, he always adds his own touch to it“, adding that this was the reason why she was “very excited.“ Related “David Corenswet Evolution”: Superman: Legacy Star Before and After Photos Go Viral David Corenswet's body transformation for his role in Superman: Legacy is going viral online. “I was led by him during the [screen] test for this, because I auditioned for this“, Merced continued. “I have to do [the screen test] with my other castmates, and it was really cool. It was very professional; it almost felt like a legit filming day. So I've already learned a lot about his process, and this man has such a strong team.“

The actor concluded that Gunn had “the best of the best working for him,” and joked that they had worked together for so long that “it's only to [her] to ruin everything.“She further added: “So I hope I can figure it out, take notes, keep practicing, and be healthy through it all. Then I can give the fans the performance they deserve.“ Related Superman: Legacys Isabela Merced Shows Off Hawkgirl's Physique in Workout Photo A workout photo of Superman: Legacy star Isabela Merced seemingly hints at her Hawkgirl physique in the project.

Regarding his involvement in Madame Web, where she plays Anya Corazon/Araña, Merced revealed that she kept her casting a secret from DC Studios. Ironically, Merced stated that Madame Web helped her prepare for Hawkgirl and she wondered if it was possible to do both. “I know people have done it, but why would I be able to do it?” she commented. “So I just didn't talk to them Madame Web…They asked, “Oh, have you ever done any stunt training?” And I said, “Yeah, but I don’t remember where I did it.” I was also in a harness, I don't know where.'”

Why other DC heroes are featured in Superman: Legacy Returning to Legacy, Gunn himself explained why other DC heroes are taking part in the project, stating: “They fit the story I'm telling. The story always comes first.” The filmmaker then stated that Legacy is not used to set up future DC Universe films, continuing to say that the other heroes are there because “they help tell Superman's story better” and that the Man of Steel and Lois Lane are “the very clear protagonists”.

Superman: Legacy hits theaters faster than a speeding bullet on July 11, 2025. Source: The Hollywood Reporter Superman: Legacy Follows the titular superhero as he reconciles his heritage with his human upbringing. He is the embodiment of truth, justice and the American way in a world that considers kindness old-fashioned. Release date July 11, 2025 Cast Nicholas Hoult, Rachel Brosnahan, Skyler Gisondo, David Corenswet Main genre Super hero

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cbr.com/superman-legacy-isabela-merced-screen-test/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos