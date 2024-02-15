'Mimi' actress Kriti Sanon completes 10 years in Bollywood, says she 'fell in love' with acting





New Delhi: From a college graduate who was unsure about acting in films to winning a National Film Award, it has been an interesting journey for actress Kriti Sanon, who credits her engineering background for staying curious. Sanon made a promising film debut alongside newcomer Tiger Shroff with 'Heropanti' in 2014, which she followed with acclaimed performances in films such as 'Bareilly Ki Barfi', 'Luka Chuppi' and 'Mimi' , which won him a National Film Award. for best actress. “Sometimes it's hard to realize it's been 10 years in this industry. All of a sudden it seems so long,” the 33-year-old actor said. PTI in an interview here. “There was a time when I was in college and I didn't even know I wanted to act. I went from discovering that I could act to pursuing it…I think I fell in love of acting over time,” she added.

The Delhi-born actress, who is currently starring in sci-fi romance 'Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya', decided to become an actress after completing her engineering degree from Jaypee Institute of Information Technology in Noida. “It's my engineering mind that is really curious and always trying to absorb everything like a sponge to learn and grow. I've always been like that. I've evolved over time, at least that's it.” is my goal. I've figured out what works for me as an actor and what doesn't. “I also feel like I don't know what my process is because I don't want to limit myself. Sometimes I 'trial and trial' to find new ways to do something. Sometimes it works .Sometimes it doesn’t work,” she said. Sanon, 33, says she is lucky to have a job that is not monotonous. “When I have a character that has something that scares me and I don't know how to do it, then that really excites me. I'm lucky to have a job that I wake up to every day and I'm doing something different, and it's not a monotonous life,” she said. The actor said she never tried to plan her film career. “I want to leave a mark and be an inspiration to a lot of people who probably dream of coming here and doing what they love. It's just amazing. (I want) to continue to discover new layers for me and my potential as an actor. To continue doing different work that I'm passionate about. I want to work until I physically can't work anymore,” she said. “Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya,” the actor said, sounded like an entertaining love story. The film stars Shahid Kapoor as Aryan, an engineer who decides to marry a robot, named Sifra, played by Sanon. “Love stories are my favorite genre but they are not done very often. Good ones are even less so because there is less conflict these days. But this conflict, I never imagined. “It's quirky, different. What's new is that this robot is close to a human but that's not the case. It makes you think, 'Is that ever going to happen?' As an actor, it was exciting because I didn't have a reference point. I didn't know how I was going to do it until I did it,” she added of of the film, directed by debutant filmmakers Amit Joshi. and Aradhana Sah.

