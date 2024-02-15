Back from the dead after a Hollywood strike hiatus, popular CBS sitcom 'Ghosts' returns for season 3

The wait is thankfully over as “Ghosts” returns for the season 3 premiere this Thursday at 8:30 p.m. on CBS.

Ghosts are damn used to waiting all eternity and doing nothing.

That's how we felt waiting for our favorite sitcoms to return after last year's Hollywood strikes!

Now, the wait is fortunately over as “Ghosts” returns for its season 3 premiere this Thursday at 8:30 p.m. on CBS.

The original British series ran for four seasons with just 27 episodes in total, while the American version is already on episode 41 this week and shows no signs of stopping any time soon. The second season ended with a 28% increase in live stream audience in the Paramount and CBS digital apps compared to the first season finale. It also saw a 5% increase on linear television with 6.29 million live or same-day viewers, according to Nielsen data.

What if you watched last season but don't really remember what happened? Don't feel bad; Season 2 ended almost a year ago, on May 11, 2023, so here's a quick refresher on the situation with some burning questions.

The basic story

Based on the BBC original, Joe Port and Joe Wiseman's American version follows a married New York couple, Samantha and Jay Arondekar, who inherit a country mansion from a distant relative that seems perfect for a makeover in a bed and breakfast, only to discover that it is inhabited by troublemaking ghosts who died on site. There's only one problem: Sam can see ghosts, but Jay can't and he's quite jealous.

Rose McIver became known to fans of Christmas rom-coms in Netflix's “A Christmas Prince” and does the heavy lifting here as Sam. Her acting shines brightest whenever outside guests visit the mansion as she delivers a performance within a performance, her face showing us that she hears the ghosts, but trying not to let the others know.

Utkarsh Ambudkar (“The Mindy Project,” “Brittany Runs a Marathon”) has the opposite acting challenge as Jay, standing next to a room full of ghosts but pretending he can't hear their dialogue . This allows him to make naive comments or sarcastic jokes about being left out. Bonus points for his comic book nerd side.

Anomalous events allowed both of them to showcase their comedic talents. At one point in season 1, Jay was inhabited by an elderly female ghost, forcing Ambudkar to speak in a high voice with delicate body movements. Similarly, in Season 2, Rose was inhabited by a Viking ghost, speaking in a gruff caveman voice with a hunched macho posture.

As great as the two leads usually are, the biggest treat of “Ghosts” is the titular ensemble of ghosts, led by Brandon Scott Jones as Captain Isaac Higgintoot, an American Revolution officer jealous of Alexander Hamilton. It died of dysentery, so it gives off a foul odor if a human passes through it. He also gradually comes out of the closet into a budding romance with a British Nigel (John Hartman) living in the shed.

Danielle Pinnock is sparkling as Alberta Haynes, a Ma Rainey-style lounge singer murdered by poisoned moonshine during Prohibition. Finding the culprit becomes a common thread throughout the series, including a creepy podcast host who collects his toenails and other memorabilia. His gift is that humans can hear him hum.

Pete Martino (Richie Moriarty) carries the torch for Alberta, but he's not her type as a dimwitted scout leader who died in a bow and arrow accident in 1985. He now walks around with a arrow in the neck, the most difficult propeller to maneuver in the bunch. A running gag is that he is Jay's favorite ghost, even though he can't see him.

The youngest ghost is Trevor Lefkowitz (Asher Grodman), a Wall Street frat boy who died of a cocaine overdose in 2000. The funny thing is, he died without wearing pants, which means he is destined to wander for eternity without pants under his tie. and a blazer. His gift is that he can move objects and type on computers if he concentrates.

The oldest ghost is Thor (Devan Chandler Long), a Viking abandoned by his shipmates exploring North America more than 1,000 years ago. Having been killed by lightning, his talent is capable of affecting electricity. He's the funniest character, blurting out macho claims of killing Danes, eating cod, and a new love of watching TV.

He has a crush on Flower Montero (Sheila Carrasco), who hates monogamy. She's super smart but lacks a short-term memory due to dropping so much acid in a 1960s hippie community. In fact, she was high when she tried to hug a bear who mutilated to death and still bears the scars that prove it. If the living pass through it, they also hover.

The best character arc belongs to Sam's great-great-great-great-grandmother, Hetty Woodstone (Rebecca Wisocky), the wife of the original owner of the estate. She evolves from an uptight aristocrat who looks down on peasants to a kinder heart with feminist ideas after seeing more freedoms for women in modern society.

Finally, Sasappis (Romn Zaragoza), a cynical Native American from the Lenape tribe, is wiser than the other ghosts. He strangely disappears for part of season 1 before becoming a fixture in season 2, carving marks into a tree every time he sees his long-lost native love before falling in love with a new “ghost of car” parked in the driveway.

Where things left off

Season 2 seemed to be heading toward a happy ending as Sam and Jay maintained control of the Woodstone Mansion despite a fraudulent guest claiming to be the rightful heir as the presumed daughter of David Woodstone. It turns out that this would have been impossible because David was infertile at the time, forcing the woman and her lawyer to admit that they had made up the whole story to buy, flip and sell a mansion to pay off their debts from game.

However, just when it seemed time to celebrate, Season 2 left us with a huge cliffhanger with clouds parting above the mansion and a beam of light dragging an unknown character into the heavens (or like they call it, getting “sucked in”). “). Who has disappeared ? Will it be temporary for a few episodes or will their absence be felt for the rest of the series? And how will this affect the other characters who are grieving the loss of their friend?

Season 3 also picks up after Alberta discovered she had been killed by Hetty's gay son Thomas, who wanted to run away with Alberta's boyfriend Earl. While Alberta was in shock, Hetty admitted that she knew all along, causing a rift between the two. The ghosts tried Hetty and sentenced her to live in the forest for a year, but Alberta reduced the sentence if Hetty agreed to share a room with Flower, creating potential twists in season 3.

And of course, we'll continue another key romantic storyline after Isaac proposes to Nigel. Isaac is newly rich after Sam shares his $20,000 book advance with him, but I'm not entirely sure how that works since Isaac is indeed a ghost. Either way, I guess Season 3 will bring their fancy wedding if only there was a mansion to host it.

