Long live Hesperia! Popular Elvis Tribute Artist Coming to the High Desert

Elvis Presley tribute artist Greg Miller will bring his gyrating hips and lyrical talents to the Hesperia Elks Lodge this weekend.

Miller, an international entertainer who performed as Elvis for nearly two decades with “Legends in Concert” in Las Vegas, will perform Saturday at 7 p.m. at the Elks Lodge. The artist told the Daily Press that he had driven through Victor Valley hundreds of times and was excited to finally stop and perform for the great people of the High Desert.

With family and friends living in the High Desert and having lived in Las Vegas and Los Angeles for years, Miller said he is very familiar with the area he calls home.

Miller said some of his favorite dining spots in the High Desert are TNT's Cafe, Hilltop Tavern, Steak 'n Shake and Barstow Station.

Talk shows, movie appearances

Miller, who became friends with the late Elvis Presley in the early 1970s, appeared on talk shows such as Late Night with David Letterman, Tonight Show with Jay Leno and Last Call with Carson Daly.

In the Goo Goo Dolls' 2002 music video “Sympathy”, Miller is dressed like Elvis while sitting with singer John Rzeznik in the backseat of a taxi as he drives through Las Vegas at night.

I'm only in the video for a few seconds, but my role took hours to shoot, Miller said. The video shows a few non-verbal moments between us, but behind the scenes it was great chatting with Rzeznik and his team.

Miller explained that Rzeznik was a good friend of the videos' director Anthony Bongiovi Jr., the brother of rock star Jon Bon Jovi, or John Francis Bongiovi Jr.

The whole shoot had a family feel, which made it a very cool thing, Miller said. I had the honor of being part of it.

Miller can also be seen in several films, including the 2001 film 3000 Miles To Graceland, starring Kevin Costner, Kurt Russell, Christian Slater, Courteney Cox, David Arquette, Jon Lovitz and Kevin Pollak. In the film, Miller played one of several Elvis impersonators at an Elvis Presley fan convention in Las Vegas, where five thieves enter the Riviera Casino with guitar cases full of weapons and organize a daring flight.

Meet the king of rock'n'roll

As a teenager, Miller attended several Elvis Presley concerts in California, sitting in the front row after meeting family who knew the legendary artist.

I met Norma Kilpatrick, a secretary at Paramount who handled Elvis fan mail, Miller said. After sitting with her in the front row for three concerts, Elvis asked her about the teenager who looked like him when he was a child.

Months later, the family introduced Elvis to Miller and the two developed a long-distance friendship over the phone that was more like a father-son relationship, he said.

He was a friend and mentor who influenced my life, Miller said. He was also like Santa Claus, he loved people and always wanted to make them happy.

Some of Miller's treasured gifts from Presley are two signed records, numerous photos and a necklace, all sent from Graceland, the artists' home in Memphis, Tennessee.

Honoring Elvis

After Elvis' death in 1977, singers began impersonating the king, but Miller was mourning his friend's death.

Miller eventually began impersonating Elvis in order to pay homage to him and perform for a generation of young fans who had never seen the legend perform.

Miller believes his personal experience with Elvis allows him to bring more of his personality to the stage.

“When Elvis left this world, he left me an incredible gift, the inspiration to share his music with thousands of people around the world,” Miller said. I feel a huge responsibility to put on the best show I know to honor the King of Rock and Roll.

Living in Spain and Arizona

Miller lives with his wife, Sonia Gascon, in Madrid, Spain, and Yuma, Arizona, and continues to perform throughout the southwest United States and Europe.

I have toured extensively in Japan and Europe and even performed at the opening of a casino in Zurich, Switzerland, Miller said. I met a Spanish producer for an Elvis and Michael Jackson tribute show.

Miller said one of the benefits of working in Spain was meeting his wife, a popular actress, who appeared in several films.

After living in Las Vegas, the couple moved to Yuma, Arizona, and purchased a second home in Madrid, Spain, so his wife could spend more time with her aging parents.

Don and Sonya Rugg

The Elks Lodge fundraising concert is organized by Miller's friends, lodge members and Apple Valley residents Don and Sonya Rugg, who have worked in the entertainment industry for decades.

Don Rugg is a longtime impersonator of heavy metal legend Ozzy Osbourne and President George Bush.

Sonya Rugg said the couple had been in the entertainment business for about 20 years and had the privilege of meeting many tribute artists in the United States, Europe and Canada.

We hope that by booking Greg Miller we will gain exposure here in the High Desert to get more bookings to entertain our community, Sonya Rugg told the Daily Press. Our goal is to bring more shows to the area.

Tickets for the Elvis Tribute Show can be purchased at the Elks Lodge at 9202 E Avenue in Hesperia or by calling (760) 949-2646 or (760) 885-0196.

