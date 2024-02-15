Bollywood actress Poonam Pandey sued for hoax about death from cervical cancer

Join Fox News to access this content Plus, get unlimited access to thousands of articles, videos, and more with your free account! Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email address, you agree to the Fox News Terms of Service and Privacy Policy, which includes our Financial Incentive Notice. To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided.

A Bollywood actress and model who faked her own death to highlight the dangers of cervical cancer and promote the HPV vaccine is now being prosecuted for frame-up.

A post on Poonam Pandey's Instagram page on February 2 stated that she had died of cervical cancer, and her team confirmed the news to the media. Her manager, Nikita Sharma, said the star “courageously fought the illness” but “tragically passed away”, according to NDTV India.

However, the next day, Pandey, 32, posted a video of herself revealing that she was indeed alive and that the death announcement was a ruse to raise awareness about the potentially fatal disease.

The move sparked an outcry online, with the overwhelming majority of commenters criticizing Pandey for his actions.

“I'm alive, I'm not dead because of cervical cancer,” Pandey told her 1.3 million followers, to the sound of poignant music playing in the background.

“Unfortunately, I cannot say the same for the hundreds of thousands of women who have lost their lives to cervical cancer. I am here to tell you that, unlike other cancers, cervical cancer Cervical infection is preventable, all you have to do is take a test and you need to get the HPV vaccine.

“We can do all of this and more to ensure that no more lives are lost to this disease,” she added.

She then asked her followers to log on to a specially designed website, www.poonampandeyisalive.com, which was full of information about this deadly cancer and the vaccine designed to prevent it. The website and its Instagram posts relating to his fake death have now been removed.

Pandey and her husband Sam Bombay are now being sued for more than $12 million by Faizan Ansari, according to the Times of India. Ansari is an actor and reality TV star.

The lawsuit alleges that Pandey and Bombay orchestrated a “false death conspiracy” and trivialized serious illnesses like cancers for their own publicity gains.

Ansari claims the couple's actions betrayed the trust of millions of Indians and also tarnished the reputation of the Bollywood fraternity.

The lawsuit demanded the couple's arrest and appearance in court to face defamation charges.

Pandey's first death came a day after Indian Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced plans to launch a cervical cancer vaccination program for girls aged 9 to 14 in the country. part of its interim budget in 2024, according to NDTV. Cervical cancer originates from the cervix, which is the lower part of the uterus in the female reproductive system.

Cervical cancer is ranked as the most common cancer among women in India, with approximately 365 million women aged above 15 years at risk of developing cervical cancer. The World Health Organization estimates that there are 74,000 deaths per year in India, accounting for almost a third of global deaths from cervical cancer.

Pandey's stunt caused a firestorm online and was mostly criticized by his followers.

“I'm glad she's alive, but please stop her for this drama and publicity stunt,” wrote one follower, whose first post received nearly 33,000 likes on February 3.

Another commenter wrote: “Exploiting a serious problem like cervical cancer for cheap publicity purposes is absolutely shameful. Using your platform to raise awareness is laudable, but faking your own death is a new low. Respect for real survivors and victims matters more than attention-seeking. waterfalls. #Disappointed.”

Pandey posted a second video the day after her death message, acknowledging the blowback she was receiving. She said she was sorry for upsetting people, but seemed to have no regrets.

“Yes, I faked my disappearance. Extreme, I know. But suddenly we're all talking about cervical cancer, aren't we?” » said Pandey. “It is a disease that kills silently and this disease urgently needed to be highlighted.”

“I am proud of what the news of my passing was able to accomplish.”

“Unlike other cancers, cervical cancer is entirely preventable,” she said. “The key is the HPV vaccine and early detection testing. We have the means to ensure that no one loses their life to this disease. Let's treat each other with critical awareness and ensure that that every woman is informed of the measures to take.”