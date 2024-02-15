Actor Andres Croci-Valdes, 12, advocates for arts education

He's only 12 years old, but Andres Croci-Valdes has already had so many great experiences on stage and in front of the camera that he wants all children to have the same chance.

Croci-Valdes, of Arlington, is one of the stars of the Tubi original action film Prepare to die, with Lorenzo Lamas and Ryan Padilla, directed by José Montesinos. He plays the younger version of Padilla's character, who sees his family killed before his eyes and travels to China to learn the fighting skills he needs to get revenge.

Photo by Jared Wolfe

Croci-Valdes is much more disarming than that in conversation. He's only been acting for about a year and a half, but landed the role after attending the annual iPOP talent convention, where he won several competitions and recruited an agent/manager.

“I always wanted to be on the big screen,” Croci-Valdes says, and even though he had only acted in plays and a commercial before landing the role, he started acting like he was he was born to do it, said his mother, Maru. Valdes.

He always told me he wanted to do it, she said, but then again, I also always wanted to be a singer. I kind of blame myself for not supporting him sooner. I always thought he was good, but I always thought I saw him through mom's eyes. And it was until we went to this competition that I was like, “Oh, I guess he's really, really good.”

“I want children to express themselves”

Although his school gave him incredible support, Valdes says, in terms of travel stipends for filming, Croci-Valdes had received no acting or drama training at school, and he hope to change that.

I want kids to express themselves, and usually schools don't offer theater or arts experience. They usually just have music. They don't dance, they don't practice all these other arts. I know a lot of kids love the arts. And most of them can't follow this career because the school doesn't offer them this education. And children should have the chance to explore this field and pursue their dreams or careers.

Croci-Valdes doesn't seem like a shy kid in conversation, but Valdes says he is until he starts playing.

He transforms when he's on stage, when I see him, he's not even nervous, she says. Like during the competition, I was on the edge of my seat. And he was chatting with a friend who was going first, or just super relaxed. He has really just transformed.

On the way home, she adds, he said, “I wish more kids had this opportunity to come to Los Angeles and experience what I experienced.”

She told him he could probably help make that happen, so he wrote to U.S. Rep. Don Beyer about it. He's a strong advocate for the arts and education, Croci-Valdes said. And he is happy to support us.

Croci-Valdes is also talking with his principal about starting fundraisers for more arts education, and he is on Save the Children's list of Youth Voices for Education.

And while becoming a movie star is no easy feat, his backup plan doesn't stray far from the world of showbiz: he'll become an entertainment lawyer.

Featured image by Maru Valdes

