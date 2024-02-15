OpenAI Just Moved the Generative AI Battle to Hollywood With Its New AI Text-to-Video Conversion Product

The next wave of AI disruption is here.

On Thursday, OpenAI, the creator of ChatGPT, launched a new product capable of creating incredibly realistic videos based on nothing more than the words a user types into a box. The video clips, which show an AI-generated woman walking through the neon-lined streets of Tokyo, astronauts wearing knitted wool helmets and a young man reading a book on a cloud, are raising the stakes in the video industry. AI is already very competitive and announces rapid evolution. approaching changes that will almost certainly shake up the entertainment and content creation industries.

If anyone thought the pace of progress in AI would slow, they now see examples every day of the exact opposite, said Aaron Levie, CEO of Box. tweeted alongside a video of a clip generated by Sora.

Sora, as OpenAI calls its new text-to-video product, isn't exactly the first of its kind. Runway, an AI startup that raised $263 million, is hosting an entire film festival dedicated to artists creating films with its text-to-video technology. There is also Midjourney, which offers high-quality images from text.

But what's most shocking about the videos OpenAI released Thursday is the photorealistic fidelity and detail created by the company's AI models, from the curled strands of hair of the person reading a book to a single clip to the puddles scattered on the ground in Tokyo. scene. The idea of ​​creating such a realistic video from text prompts was not only impossible a few years ago, but almost unimaginable with the tools and templates of the time.

It's one of those things that you tell yourself it's coming and you think you're ready and you wouldn't be surprised by it, but then you see it and you don't really believe it and you don't know why you didn't think you'd be surprised, OpenAI Director of Operations, Brad Lightcap tweeted.

The product highlights the exponential rate at which AI technology is advancing, something futurists like Ray Kurzweil have long talked about. In The AI ​​revolution: the road to superintelligencefamed tech writer Tim Urban draws inspiration from Kurzweil who predicted that the 21st century would achieve 1,000 times more progress than the 20th century.

OpenAI's goal is nothing less than creating artificial general intelligence, a version of AI that can perform most tasks as well as, or better than, humans. Not everyone is convinced that such superintelligence is possible. But the rapid pace at which AI is advancing is clearly visible in the wave of new products. Just 14 months ago, ChatGPT transformed the tech industry by launching a bot capable of writing poetry, essays, and conducting conversations that are almost indistinguishable from a conversation with a human.

Last year, Midjourneys' AI-generated video was still criticized for putting extra fingers on one hand. OpenAI Sora has made this problem as obsolete as a modem dial tone.

For AI startups that were already focused on video, OpenAI's latest product is a shot across the arc.

Runway, a startup founded in 2018, has enjoyed a distinct advantage, having spent years refining its models before other startups joined them. So far, no rival AI text-to-video startup has posed a threat to the Runways product. It's worth mentioning that Runway is already used by Hollywood, a film using their product won 7 Oscars, while OpenAI's Sora only makes short videos so far.

Game, tweeted Runway CEO Cristobal Valenzuela on Thursday following the OpenAI announcement.

Perhaps the biggest obstacle for OpenAI in its video campaign is the need to defend its territory and continue to advance on many different fronts, with increasing competition against ChatGPT and its DALL-E image generation tool. So far, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman has proven capable of staying ahead of the pack, raising $13 billion from Microsoft and apparently looking to raise even more money to develop infrastructure material capable of realizing his vision.

As impressive as they are, the videos released by OpenAI on Thursday represent a limited, hand-picked exhibition of the best tech work. The overall performance of the technology will determine the inroads OpenAI will be able to make in Hollywood as it seeks to expand its addressable market and take on its AI rivals. Continue the game.