Weekend entertainment Bonamassa is back





Blues icon Joe Bonamassa returns to Youngstown with a new album that pays homage to his past. The Grammy-nominated artist released Blues Deluxe Vol. 2, sound 16th solo studio album, in October. The new version celebrates the 20th anniversary of his album Blues Deluxe. It includes eight covers of tracks from some of the biggest names in the genre as well as two new original songs. Fans in need of a winter dose of Bonamassa's distinctive blues-rock and sublime guitar solos can catch him at 8 p.m. on Wednesday, February 21 at the Covelli Center. The artist has performed in Youngstown several times, but this will be his first local show in three years. In a press release, Bonamassa described his new album as a return to his roots and a way to breathe new life into the classic tracks that have been important to his artistry. If you had told me 20 years ago that my career would last long enough to see the 20th anniversary of this little record called Blues Deluxe, I'm sure I would have laughed, Bonamassa said. Blues Deluxe was my last chance after being dropped by two major labels and my booking agent. That’s when my manager, Roy Weisman, had his first breakthrough moment. We were going back into the studio and recording a record that would hopefully set the direction of my future career. For Blues Deluxe Vol. 2, Bonamassa asked his friend Josh Smith to produce a record to accompany the anniversary edition of the first album and hopefully demonstrate a little bit of how I've progressed over the last 20 years, Bonamassa added. The contrast between an arrogant 26-year-old man and an established 46-year-old man is considerable. Does the fire still burn like before? Do I always play hungry? Am I good enough to honor my heroes again? The answer lies somewhere in this album. Judging by Twenty-four hour blues, a searing reinterpretation of Bobby Blue's classic track Bland, the answer is definitely yes. Part of my approach to these new recordings was that I wanted to see if I had matured musically over the years and improved as a player, Bonamassa said. I'm happy to say that I'm a much better singer than I was 20 years ago, although I still don't really consider myself a legitimate singer. I can now carry a melody a little better than I could back then. The first single from the album was I want to shout it. Bonamassa is not the only animal to hit hard in town in the coming days. THE Professional bull riders the tour will return to Covelli this weekend, with shows at 8 p.m. Friday and 7 p.m. Saturday. Don't worry, all the dirt will be cleaned up and trucked away in time to Bonamassa. Also, In the heart of the countrya Michael Stanley Band tribute concert featuring former MSB members Danny Powers, Michael Gismondi and Gary Markasky will rock and roll at the Robins Theater at 8 p.m. Saturday. For ticket information for the above shows and everything else happening in the Mahoning Valley, check out The List. Pictured at top: Joe Bonamassa will play at the Covelli Center on Wednesday, February 21. Published by The Business Journal, Youngstown, Ohio.

