Republicans are acting like the 2024 elections are their last

Trump's choice to co-chair the RNC: his daughter-in-law Lara.

Photo: Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

It's understandable that Donald Trump views the 2024 election as his last chance at redemption after a 2020 defeat he still can't accept. In August, at age 78, he will most likely be a three-time presidential candidate. Its main objective (beyond the measures necessary to stop criminal prosecutions) revolves around revenge against its enemies, from the highest levels of the Democratic and Republican parties. From party establishments and major media organizations to the humblest state bureaucrat. It is a deeply personal undertaking, which he cannot pass on to political or ideological heirs.

If Trump loses again and cannot achieve the insurrectional reversal of the result he attempted last time, there is a good chance he will end up in prison or at least spend his declining years in the courtrooms, watching his business empire dissolve in acid. unfavorable civil judgments and astronomical legal costs.

So win or lose, in the existential sense, it's all or nothing in November for this turbulent man.

The former president's ironclad position in the 2024 presidential nomination race has made it exceptionally easy for him to begin reshaping his party in his own image. This project took a first step with the planned replacement of RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel with an ultraloyalist North Carolina operative appointed Michael Whatleywith Trump's own daughter-in-law Laraanother North Carolinian (in blatant disregard for traditional notions of balanced leadership) as co-chair.

Lara Trump isn't just a political baby, however. It may well represent the final subjugation of any broader aim or purpose of the national party beyond saluting the leader. Her first comment on what she wanted to do with her position at RNC, like Fox News reportedwas very revealing:

The RNC must be the leanest, deadliest political fighting machine we have ever seen in American history, Lara Trump told Newsmax. Every penny will go to No. 1 and the RNC's sole job of electing Donald J. Trump as President of the United States and saving this country.

Of course, every presidential campaign and its party satraps view victory as paramount, but we sometimes forget to notice how often Trump and his supporters identify a second term for him with the continued existence of the United States. This is the subtext of their exceptionally vicious attacks on Joe Biden. the destroyer of democracy and their treatment of boring old traditional Democrats as the radical left, Marxists, even communists.

In other words, Trump is projecting his own intense desperation for victory in 2024 onto the party he increasingly controls. This might matter, and not just because making this one election seem like an eschaton is a good way to turn the Republican Party into the leanest, deadliest political fighting machine we've ever seen. Suppose Trump loses and tries to prolong the election again; Republicans would be more likely to support efforts to overturn the results if they had been told for months that their country could virtually cease to exist if Biden remained president. They are already more favorably inclined to attempted insurrection than they were in the days immediately following January 6. Michael Anton (later a Trump White House official) gained widespread notoriety for an essay describing the 2016 presidential election as the election of flight 93, comparing Trump's victory over Hillary Clinton to a patriotic necessity as urgent as the sacrificial attack on the 9/11 hijackers by airline passengers. An entire major political party imbued with this attitude could become much more authoritarian than it already is.

Being a narcissist, Trump himself cannot be expected to distinguish between his own destiny and that of his party or country. But Republicans can and must refuse to completely subordinate their party to its leader and force themselves to recognize that there are values ​​more fundamental than the desire to grind their opponents into dust. But they probably won't.