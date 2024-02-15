How a Nepalese animation studio that listens to Hollywood offers lessons in inclusivity

There is a pocket of Hollywood in Kathmandu, and at the recent UNESCO meeting in Abu Dhabi, it was presented as a case study in inclusiveness within the audiovisual industry.

Incessant Rain Studios, an animation and visual effects company, has worked on several titles that have brought pride to cinema and streaming platforms over the past decade. His repertoire includes work on visual effects in John Wick: Chapter 4 And Stranger Things, as well as animation in lego batman and films from Kung Fu Panda franchise.

The studio has been instrumental in positioning Nepal as a film destination. Last year, she began working with a Nepali initiative to support its female workforce.

Kiran Bhakta Joshi is the Founder and Co-CEO of Incessant Rain Studios and Special Advisor at Women in Animation, Nepal. Leslie Pabloo for The National

Studios founder Kiran Bhakta Joshi and co-managing director Deepa Chipalu Joshi are special advisors to Women in Animation Nepal, an initiative that helps women develop the skills needed to work as animators. The organization is an example of how gender and youth inclusion programs can help unlock a new career path, drive economic growth, and contribute to diverse storytelling.

At the recent Global Conference on Culture and Arts Education in the capital, Incessant Rain Studios and WIA Nepal joined representatives from the Netflix Fund for Creative Equity, as well as Becoming Maestre, an initiative by Premi David di Donatello and Netflix which supports young female talents. . The roundtable focused on how to foster inclusion within the audiovisual industry.

Chipalu Joshi elaborated on WIA Nepal, saying the initiative was divided into two wings, one based in Los Angeles and the other in Kathmandu. It advocates for the betterment of women through engagement and education,” she said. “In the United States, it is a mentoring program and some scholarships. studies. In Nepal, we really focus on education.

The women who enroll in the program, Chipalu Joshi said, have no prior experience in animation. The initiative collaborates with the Incessant Rain Academy in Kathmandu and currently offers scholarships to 120 women.

She added: Advocacy is not just about funding education, which is a top priority for us, but also about raising awareness. Let them know that you have a teacher, that you can feed your children and take care of your family. It's really important.

The round table at the UNESCO conference. Leslie Pabloo for The National

The objective is to support women interested in animation so that they are fully capable of making a career thanks to their skills. The ultimate goal is to have a workforce at Incessant Rain Studios, where 50 percent of employees are women, Chipalu Joshi said.

In addition to encouraging youth and gender equity, Incessant Rain Studios also strives to invest in regional content that tells authentic stories and gives voice to local storytellers,” said Bhakta Joshi.

As part of a conference focused on culture and arts education, the panel discussion was an important reminder of the power of stories in education.

Netflix is ​​well aware of the power of storytelling, as well as the business potential of diversity. The streaming platform has also worked to expand its content to a wide variety of voices.

Its Creative Equity Fund, launched in 2021, allocated $100 million over five years to train and provide jobs to talent from underrepresented communities around the world. The mission is to open a path of expression that leads to new, untold stories.

When it comes to our industry, for decades, historically marginalized communities have been defined by a single story, or worse, been absent from our screens, said Krysia Kozniewska, head of Europe, Middle East and Africa.

At Netflix, we're truly committed to programming local, authentic stories for local audiences.

We also want to ensure that our employee base reflects our members. We also realize that people want to see their lives reflected on screen. And research tells us that the more perspectives you have behind the camera, the better representation you get on screen.

The platform claims to have invested nearly $30 million over the past two years, helping around 4,500 creatives across 35 countries. Her Middle East initiative, Because She Created, aims to support the next generation of storytellers in the Arab world, from writers to filmmakers.

