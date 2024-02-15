



Why PENN Entertainment (PENN) Stock is Trading Lower Today What happened: Shares of casino, sports betting and entertainment operator PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ: PENN) fell 13.6% during the morning session after the company reported its fourth quarter results, with a revenue and operating margin lower than Wall Street estimates. The turnover performance was notably weak, with turnover down -12% year-on-year. The decline in revenue impacted profitability ratios, with gross profit and operating profit also down year-on-year. Overall, it was a poor quarter for PENN Entertainment. The stock market overreacts to news and large price declines can present good opportunities to buy high quality stocks. Is Now the Time to Buy PENN Entertainment? Access our full analysis report here, it's free. What does the market tell us: PENN Entertainment shares are quite volatile and over the past year have seen 22 moves greater than 5%. But such big moves are very rare even for PENN Entertainment, which tells us that this news had a significant impact on the market's perception of the company. PENN Entertainment is down 26.7% year to date, and at $19.02 per share, it is trading 41.8% below its 52-week high of $32.68 as of February 2023. Investors who purchased $1,000 worth of PENN Entertainment stock 5 years ago would now be looking at an investment worth $778.78. At StockStory, we certainly understand the potential of thematic investing. Various winners, from Microsoft (MSFT) to Alphabet (GOOG), from Coca-Cola (KO) to Monster Beverage (MNST), could all have been identified as promising growth models with a growth-driving megatrend. It is in this spirit that we identified a relatively unknown profitable growth stock benefiting from the rise of AI, available to you FREE via this link.

