The northern part of Surf Road in Hollywood will soon benefit from a beach renovation project

MIAMI -The northernmost stretch of Surf Road between Walnut and Palm is open again. It had been closed since last Thursday. It was a sandy mess.

“Think of it like a Midwest snowstorm, only its sand,” Joanne said. She rides her bike in this area. She said when there were high winds and rough waves, there were problems.

“The waves are crashing, they're just throwing sand! Get out the shovels! Even the locals get out their brooms and shovels. But that's a lot of sand,” she said.

Last week's higher-than-normal tide caused erosion severe enough that the city feared the road could collapse.

“Due to the strong east wind last week, it blew what was left of the sand here on the beach onto the roadway. It buried the roadway on top and removed the sand from underneath the road,” said Joann Hussey, City of Hollywood spokesperson.

It is already a narrow strip of beach. Rough waves last week caused enough erosion that the lifeguard tower had to be removed further from the beach.

“We kept removing it and removing it and now you see it, it's pretty much on Surf Road and it's still in danger because the beach itself continues to erode.

City crews have reinforced the roadway by creating a barrier of rocks and sand against the road – this is a temporary solution.

“We decided to open the road because we think it is safe. This should help control erosion of the road while the beach renovation is catching up in this area,” said Hollywood design and construction director Jose Cortez.

This renovation project is well underway in Hollywood. Sand is moved to areas where erosion is most severe. The next stop is the northern part of Surf Road.

“This whole section of beach is going to be bigger and bigger because of the beach renovation. Dunes will be added at some point,” Hussey said.

Adding dunes is still being planned.

Municipal authorities hope that the neighborhood renovation project will begin in the coming weeks. It will be coordinated with the turtle nesting season.