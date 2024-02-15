One Love star bears her Hebrew name in Hollywood

“HOTTTT SUN, SAH!” an unfamiliar male voice crackles from the quiet street of the upscale location. Standing so close, you'd think we were in an invisible queue, both looking at the vintage cars, a BMW 1602 here, an open-top Land Rover Defender there, carefully unloaded on the way to red soil without humidity before the start of filming.

Were behind the fence, but had to stay away. Combined security from the Jamaica Constabulary Force and Jamaica Defense Force are there to ensure that the crowds on Lady Musgrave Road look at the cars, but do not touch them. It was the same way when the identical models were parked outside the house of the most famous Jamaican singer-songwriter ever born. No one in Trenchtown touched his vehicle, even though he only owned a BMW because it represented Bob Marley and the Wailers.

This location is one of many locations chosen in the city for the filming of a cinematic event unseen for more than a generation. Kingston has quietly transformed himself to tell part of the story of his favorite son, Robert Nesta Marley, in the much-delayed biopic of his life. Jamaica is buzzing with anticipation of big, big events.

Jewish actor Kingsley Ben Adir stars as Bob Marley in new hit film

Many projects have attempted to capture a live account of Marley's influential life, but most have failed. Not only because there was no real commitment from the Marley family, but also because there were too few actors capable of conveying the charismatic energy that Marley possessed. Marley family insiders remember those who tried to imitate or simply copy Bob. Only one actor simply sought to channel it. Enter North London's Kingsley Ben-Adir, literally translating from Hebrew as Son of the Mighty.

If you wanted a better example of the universal arc of nominative determinism, you need look no further than the mixed heritage wonder of Kentish Town. Born in 1986 in Kentish Town in London, Ben-Adir grew up Jewish. Although you'll be hard-pressed to read comments online about his private beliefs, it's clear that by taking his name to Hollywood, Ben-Adir is seeking to publicly celebrate his Jewish roots.

A graduate of the Guildhall Drama School, he played the role of Shakespeare's gentleman Demetrius in A Midsummer Night's Dream at the Old Vic in London, before appearing on TV shows such as Peaky Blinders, Midsomer Murders And Vera. If you didn't know it in 2018, your little one did.

In Barbie, Kingsley as another Ken with Ryan Gosling as Ken

How could she not? With his leading man looks and emotional intelligence, Ben-Adir brings a new type of authentic, intense swagger to his roles and even retained his dignity as Ken in the film. barbie movie.

Think of it as a Saint-Ailleurs-era Denzel Washington mixed with the swaggering charm of a rising Brando and the down-home appeal of a raw Daniel Craig.

Kingsley as Malcolm X in Regina King's One Night in Miami

Ben-Adir's future is so bright that his name has been muttered lately in the same phrases as another supremely British institution: James Bond. Shh! Nominated for the Baftas Rising Star award in 2021, his measured but urgent performance as Malcolm X in Regina Kings One night in Miami was praised, as was his nuanced performance in The OA as the relentless private detective Karim Washington.

As such, Ben-Adir has that elusive cinematic blend of A-list potential and universal everyone's struggle. He is only 37 years old. A year older than Bob Marley when he died. Getting to know Bob and trying to transmit the magnetism of his charisma has certainly changed his life, Ben-Adir begins, when asked about the role of the son of the sun.

Kingsley in One Love as Marley who was told “Bobs not gentle.” Bobs not soft.

What's interesting about Bob is that in order to uncover his vulnerability in a way that felt truthful, it took a lot of nuance, he laughs. You can't just put Bob in a scene where he's crying because it's not real and that was Jamaica's instruction: Bobs is not gentle. Bobs not soft. Tuff Gong, you know? he smiles while deliberately reverting to Jamaican patois.

In A love we see different sides of Marley and find a man very much in love with his wife Rita, but worried about the explosive events unfolding around him, including the assassination attempt on his life in Kingston, 1976.

Lasana Lynch as Rita in Star of David with Kingsley as Bob

It should be understood that this man was closer to a football manager in terms of posture and position, the actor begins to gesticulate, warming up to his Marley theme. He's a street guy. Yes he is vulnerable in his music and yes when he sings there is nothing like that and his lyrics are an open book but me as a guy I try to find stories about when Was he vulnerable? That was a big part of the research. It's like who saw him cry? In private, who was he?

Bob Marley's Jewish origins have never been hidden. Born Robert Nesta Marley on February 6, 1945 in Nine Miles, Parish of St Anns, Jamaica, Marley was the son of Cedella Malcolm, a Jamaican, and Norval Sinclair Marley, an Englishman commonly known as Captain Marley, but he n It is not possible to know whether this was obtained through a rank or recognition of service. we know. Cedella was 18 when she married Norval, then 60, who was the son of Ellen Broomfield, a Jamaican Syrian Jew, a class often referred to on the island, even today, as a white Jamaican.

Bob Marley in a chai necklace

Marley Jnr was estranged from his father and would never have had a successful relationship with him. But the Jewish connection resonated in the singer's faith in Rastafarianism throughout his life; a religion strongly linked to Abrahamic-Christian-Islamic traditions.

The ties between Marley and the Jews run as deep as stagnant water. Not only does Marley's manager and founder of Island Records, Chris Blackwell, have Jewish ancestry, but the film itself centers on Marley and his wife Rita (played by No time to die(Lashana Lynch) and the 1977 album Exodus (Wandering or Departure of People).

Jewish Founder of Island Records Chris Blackwell in Red with Marley in Jamaica

The exodus means the movement of the Jah people, reflects Miami's Skip Marley. He is the son of the film's co-producer, Bob's mother, Cedella Marley. He continues his reasoning with his friendly Jamaican-Floridian accent: the Exodus is a call to humanity. All the people of Jah on the ert [earth] gather together, get out of Babylon.

Kingsley in Jamaica with Bob Marley's real ex-girlfriend Cindy Breakspeare

Back in Kingston, Ben-Adir learned what motivated Marley. Yeah, I went to Bobs House in the government yard [in Trenchtown]. I went into his room, the actor said. Going to Hope Road and seeing where he recorded and all these places, I don't know what that feeling is. It just activates your imagination in a really useful way. I just had to understand what I felt when I played real characters, which is about the essence of the person. Do not be an exact copy or try to be an imitation. When it came to Bob, my instinct was to stand and watch as close to him as possible.

He certainly succeeded on the streets, where Marley's music is the heartbeat of Jamaica. Music is everything for Bob, concludes Ben-Adir. This is my interpretation of him. Music and Bob.

He sings with his soul and his guts. There is no half-concert, no performance without enthusiasm. The reason his music cannot be recreated is because he sings for his life.

ZIGGY Marley in and about Israel

For many years since the death of Bob Marley, Israel has celebrated his music and philosophy with the One Love Festival. Organized around the February 6 anniversary, the event was founded by Bella Malkin and Shmulik Bar-Dan, who want to spread Marley's message to the world about human rights, love, love of his neighbor and spirituality.

Ziggy on stage in Israel

They attracted significant support from the Marley family, including Bob's son Ziggy Marley, who regularly performs at One Love Israel. Co-producer of the film and founder of Tuff Gong Records Worldwide, Ziggy is married to Orly (née Agai), an Israeli of Iranian Jewish origin, mother of four of Bob's grandchildren. Hugely popular among young Israelis, Ziggy, along with 700 other notable Hollywood figures, including Amy Schumer, Jerry Seinfeld and Gal Gadot, signed an open letter written by the Creative Community for Peace affirming their support for Israel.

On October 9, he posted on social media: It is entirely reasonable and logical to oppose the Israeli government's treatment of Palestinians while simultaneously calling for the protection of Jews in Israel and around the world. On October 20, Ziggy posted an image of a raised hand with the words: You know what! There has to be a better way. Free Gaza from Hamas.

Skip Marley's Exodus is on the One Love soundtrack now available on Tuff Gong/Island Records

Bob Marley: One Love is available nationwide