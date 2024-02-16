The best dishes on the menu

Viet Thai Cafe, a York County restaurant serving Thai, Laotian and Vietnamese fusion cuisine for more than two decades, made national news: Along with 46 other restaurants, Viet Thai Cafe was included in the list of restaurants in the year 2024 USA TODAY.

“We are truly humbled and humbled to be recognized for doing what we love,” said owners Frankie Nguyen and Joe and Jenny DiMarcello. “We are very grateful to our community who have strongly supported our business over the years and appreciate the recognition of our hard work and dedication in bringing the flavors of our family to this community.”

What sets Viet Thai Café apart

Yen Nguyen came to York County from Thailand in 1976. Although her family was originally from Vietnam, she was a refugee from Laos, a country bordering Thailand and Vietnam.

In the 1990s, his son Chris Nguyen, fresh out of culinary school, purchased an old restaurant on East Market Street and opened his own restaurant serving American cuisine. After a year, it didn't work. Her mother suggested they change the subject and cook what they knew best. Noticing a lack of Asian cuisine in a community of Pennsylvania Dutch restaurants and pizzerias, they knew it was a risk.

In 1997, the family opened Viet Thai Cafe, serving a fusion of all the foods Nguyen grew up with and knows best.

The restaurant was small, with a handful of tables seating around 25 diners. Nguyen would be in the open kitchen behind the counter as soon as you walked in the door, warmly greeting everyone who entered. She learned to cook by watching her mother and never followed a recipe step by step. When customers couldn't decide what they wanted, she would use her creativity and imagination to make them something on the spot.

Son Frankie and daughter Jenny began working in the family business as teenagers, helping their mother with everything from washing dishes to serving customers to purchasing produce and ingredients every day. costs. Eventually, their children's friends began to help them, including Joe, who is now Jenny's husband.

In 2010, Nguyen suffered a stroke and his children have since taken over the restaurant. Jenny said her mother still cooks every day, even though she is limited to one hand.

A few years later, the restaurant expanded and expanded just 10 minutes away, equipped with more tables, chairs and booths. The larger space allowed the restaurant to serve even more hungry customers, and Nguyen's family couldn't be happier to carry on his legacy.

Her children said their favorite part of the restaurant was making it work for their mother as a family. “Continuing my mother's dream and being able to work with my brother-in-law and sister is very important to me. We argue sometimes, but we love each other,” Frankie said.

“I'm very happy that my children helped me and learned everything with me. They are doing a good job,” Nguyen said.

What is the best restaurant near you?Discover USA TODAY's 2024 Restaurants of the Year.

What to order at Viet Thai Café

My name is Tom Salad. Often one of the most underrated items on the menu, it's rare to go to a restaurant specifically for salad, but that's not the case with Thai or Laotian cuisine. This sweet and sour papaya salad with a spicy twist combines grated papaya, carrots, fresh chili peppers, tomatoes, peanuts and optional meat. It's the perfect balance between freshness and warmth.

Red curry noodles. Nothing warms the soul like a bowl of hot soup or a plate of spicy Thai curry. This delicious red curry, made with red pepper paste, coconut milk and Thai basil leaves, is a balance of heat and sweetness. It's mixed with a plate of noodles with added protein and fresh vegetables for a hearty meal.

Sweet roti with ice cream. A homage to Yen Nguyen's time working as a street vendor in Thailand, this Indian-inspired dessert is a snack she often enjoyed from her fellow street vendors. This dessert combines warm, fried roasted flatbread with a sweet apple filling, a caramel drizzle and a scoop of vanilla ice cream. It truly is the perfect end to a meal at Viet Thai Cafe.

See the full menu.

Did you know?

In addition to its extensive selection of Thai and Vietnamese dishes, desserts and drinks, the restaurant also offers freshly prepared and artisan sushi.

And if you look at the menu and still don't know what to order, Frankie and his kitchen team will be happy to decide for you. Let your server know that you would like the chef to prepare a dish based on what you like, and you will be surprised at the masterpiece he serves you.

Details: Viet Thai Café, 2535 E. Market St., York; 717-846-9302; vietthaimarketstreetcafe.com.

USA TODAY Restaurants of the Year:How the Best Restaurants List Was Made