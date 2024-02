New LGBTQ Film Distribution Label Pride Pictures Launches – The Hollywood Reporter

Avi Federgreen launches new LGBTQ2S+ film distribution label, Pride Pictures, for North America at the European Film Market in Berlin. The queer cinema distribution company, with Kirk Cooper hired as head of acquisitions, will debut with two titles – Inari Niemi's Light Light Light from Finland and the Canadian independent film by Dylan Rhys Howard Eudaimonia. The unveiling of Pride Pictures in Berlin follows Federgreen, a veteran Canadian film producer and distributor, launching an international sales arm for its independent banner, Toronto-based Indiecan Entertainment. Eudaimonia Pride Photos Pride Pictures will aim to introduce queer cinema to North American audiences without language or regional barriers. The company's launch comes as representation of LGBTQ+ communities increases, but the challenge of getting queer independent films into theaters and onto streaming platforms increases. “There are a lot of wonderful films made by incredible queer filmmakers from around the world that are never seen by North American audiences other than at festivals, and I'm excited to help some of these films find audiences that they deserve. I really think we need to shine a light on these incredible films made by incredible filmmakers who are underrepresented in the filmmaking community,” Federgreen said in a statement. Cooper will lead acquisitions at Pride Pictures after serving as director of programming at the Durham Film Festival for five years, producing the feature documentary and the Mexican-Canadian co-production. The big jump and works as a festival director at genre film distributor Raven Banner Entertainment. “Given the climate we live in, films can play an important role in education while entertaining many people,” Cooper added in his own statement. Finnish functionality Light Light Light by director Inari Niemi, presented to international buyers at the EFM by Intramovies, takes place in the spring of 1986 when, in the midst of the nuclear explosion at Chernobyl, Mimi, a young woman, in a small Finnish village, fills the life of a 15 year old boy. Mariia with radiant light. Twenty years later, Mariia returns home to care for her ailing mother and memories of that meaningful summer begin to resurface. Rhys Howard's Eudaimonia stars Alexandra Dawkins as Prudence, a young artist with telepathic abilities searching for connection and meaning in a world of her own eccentric design. Pride Pictures plans a summer 2024 release for Light, Light, Light And Eudaimonia.

