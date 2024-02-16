Entertainment
Excerpt from the book “Song of Praise for the Ghosts of the Kitchen”
I have cornbread in my blood. I can make it in my sleep, but it's hard to give instructions to someone else unless they're standing right next to me in the kitchen. Ron called me recently while I was away at a writing conference and asked for my cornbread recipe. I hesitated, got a little angry that someone who had lived with me for almost 15 years didn't know how to make cornbread, but then I remembered he was from Louisville, a boy from the city.
Didn't your mom make cornbread? I asked him.
He named two boxed cornbread mixes that taste like cake, although I'm sure Miss Helen made a nice pan of cornbread in her time. She's now 90 and no longer cooks, but she's also a country girl, born and raised on the Tennessee frontier in Franklin, Kentucky.
It doesn’t matter, I told him. Just use the directions on the bag of cornmeal.
Come into my kitchen and make cornbread all day long, but every time someone asks me for the recipe, I flounder. I have to think about it. I want to say: let me do it for you. But I was too far away to make him cornbread. In the end, he decided to go cornbread-free until I got home.
I don't think I would be wrong if I said that my family's love of bread began with ash cakes baked over an open fire outside a Kentucky cabin in the 1800s. Although conjured up by my imagination, I can see Grandma Aggyborn in 1795, probably enslaved by the fire, taking the rations of cornmeal, adding boiling water and salt, shaping the stiff dough into cakes of ashes so that there will be bread. There has always been bread.
Grandma Aggy shows up through almost 200 years of bread making in our family, she shows up before me from 1810, shows her habit to mine now.
Like most foods, modern cornbread is the product of decades of trial and error. There are a number of Native American recipes using corn ground into flour that are similar to the ash recipe used by African slaves. Early white settlers found working with cornmeal difficult because they were accustomed to wheat flour in Europe, which was softer and accepted leavening agents more easily. But Africans brought to America as human goods were accustomed to growing and eating corn as early as the 16th century. Corn was often combined with yam, cassava, and other starchy foods, wrapped in leaves, and cooked in the style of ash cakes. It was even served as a variation of fufu, a pounded cassava puree that remains a popular side dish in many parts of Africa and other parts of the world today.
Ma Aggy would have practiced her way as other slave women had demonstrated and also remembered how her mother prepared dishes reminiscent of the homeland. Patsy Riffe (Aggys daughter) was one of the 10 offspring, another one of my kitchen ghosts. She was a popular businesswoman in the mid-to-late 1800s. She and her husband, William, cleared land and established a home in an area that is still known today as Patsy Riffe Ridge . Patsy is said to have used Ma Aggy's culinary wisdom and brought innovations of the time to prepare her hoecakes.
My grandfather said the same simple prayer for every meal: Dear God, bless this food that is here for us and the nourishment of our body. Amen.
There was always bread. There was always prayer. Plentiful food.
Lots of family around. Loss. Yes.
Famine. Yes.
Slavery. Yes.
The great Depression. Yes.
But always bread.
Indian Creek Skillet Cornbread
For us, it's the crème de la crème of bread, an essential element of any mountain table. We serve it with any meal, with cabbage, chili, roast, my chicken and dumplings, and more. You need a cast iron skillet to make good cornbread. Although my grandmother was a cornbread purist, I like to break from tradition every once in a while. One of my favorite cornbread variations is to slice a large onion and lay the rounds flat in the pan before pouring in the batter. What you have is a sort of upside down onion cornbread that pairs wonderfully with soup or beans. Another option that pairs really well with chili is adding a cup of whole grain corn before cooking.
For 8 people
12 cups of vegetable oil
2 large eggs
112 cups whole milk
2 cups self-rising cornmeal
- Pour the oil into your 9-inch skillet, place it in the oven on the middle rack and preheat the oven to 400F.
- Meanwhile, in a bowl, whisk together the milk and eggs. Add cornmeal, stirring until evenly moistened. Your dough will be slightly lumpy.
- When the oven and pan are completely preheated, carefully pour the hot oil from the pan into your batter, stirring briefly. Then return the dough to the hot pan and return it to the oven. Bake on the middle rack until the top is golden brown and slightly springy to the touch, 20 to 25 minutes.
- Serve hot or at room temperature.
Reproduced with permission from Song of Praise for the Ghosts of the Kitchen: Stories and Recipes from Five Generations of the Country's Black Cooks, by Crystal Wilkinson, copyright 2024. Photographs by Kelly Marshall, copyright 2024. Published by Clarkson Potter, an imprint of Penguin Random House.
