Hollywood Theft Idea
When you're trying to make it in Hollywood, your ideas are your currency. The spec scripts you write and the pitch decks you produce are your ticket to entry.
But in recent decades we have seen some disturbing accusations come out, where people submitted spec scripts all over town and felt like they had been ripped off.
It sucks to talk about the darker nature of this city, but good ideas are valuable. And, many times, they can be worth stealing.
There's no one more willing to share ideas than someone who breaks into Hollywood. You have to to be read and make a name for yourself.
So how can you protect yourself when breaking into Hollywood?
Let's dig.
Copyright your screenplay
For new writers trying to make a name for themselves, you should start by copyrighting your screenplay. The basic idea behind this is to determine when you had the idea.
That way, when you start sending out that draft and sharing it with people, you can have a legal date when you put those ideas down on paper.
You can also register the script with the WGA, which is another way to prove that you're putting these ideas on paper, but has less legal protection than a copyright.
But there is bad news in all this…
You can't copyright ideas
The greatest danger for writers is the fact that it is impossible to copyright their ideas. This is why when you participate in presentations, you need to wash your hands of what you say in the room, because leaders can essentially pick up on the ideas you say out loud.
Plus, someone might read your spec, think you have a great idea, and then write the same one. As long as they don't use exact dialogue, they can pretty much get away with it.
Let’s look at a case study.
How to protect yourself from being scammed
This YouTube video detailing a case against the film Clever and James Wan disturbed us here at No Film School.
It details how a writer sent in a spec, possibly had their idea stolen, and then ultimately lost the legal battle. It's worth the detour, even if the results are difficult to digest.
Although these are just accusations, the video shows how easy it is to end up with the wrong audience in Hollywood and have your idea stolen.
One thing is clear: the person who made the video made every effort to find out where and when their script was sent.
Our advice is to do the same.
What steps can you take to protect your ideas?
When you send specifications, keep track of them in Excel or other software. Know who you submitted your submission to and when, and track their responses as well. A written record is always wise, but especially for protective creative licenses.
Many amateur writers send specs with a release that they want the producers to sign. This sounds like protection, but you'll probably encounter a lot of reading rejections. Most producers know they have the power in this situation and don't want to jump through hoops.
They also don't want false accusations or setbacks.
The best steps are to copyright and follow wherever you send this script.
Does all this seem futile to you?
Naked lunch
Courtesy of film-grab.com
We fully understand what this can mean for you. Sending scripts to Hollywood is an inherent risk. It is.
This article has focused on the negative, but only because it's good to track these situations and learn how to deal with them. Cation is as great a skill as any on the boulevard of dreams and storytelling.
In reality, we are talking about a small fragment of specifications sent that are stolen, and legal recourse is always available to you if you think you have a case.
Getting into Hollywood is difficult and incredibly scary. But if you take the proper precautions, you can protect yourself and your ideas.
Theft is not inevitable. This is a rare phenomenon. But that doesn't mean you shouldn't lock your doors and install security cameras.
And keep writing. Your ideas are the best way to break through and get noticed. And they have a ton of value. Just try to get them into the right hands.
Let us know what tips or experiences you have in the comments.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
