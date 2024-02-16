Artists team up with athletes in spirited Holmes County dance competition

Kyle Maltarich shows he has more moves than those on the football field.

Four high school athletes team up with HCA dancers in competition.

A fun opportunity to learn something new and make new friends.

BERLIN TOWNSHIP West Holmes football and track and field star Kyle Maltarich showed he knows how to move on the dance floor as well as the athletic field when he teamed up with Chloe Mast to win the first dance competition Artists and athletes last year.

Maltarich returns to defend her title with a new dance partner, Lilly Goings. They will face Luke Snyder and Abi Mast, William McFadden and Dakota Olsen as well as Gus Werner and Emma Yoder.

The competition pairs four high school athletes with four of the Holmes Center for the Arts' top dancers as well as four choreographers.

Dancers compete for a $500 prize to the winning athlete and artist, and the event will take place at 7 p.m. at the Ohio Star Theater in Sugarcreek.

Make friends and memories

“I won last year, but my partner graduated,” Maltarich said. “This year I'm dancing with Lilly. Coming back this year, having that experience under my belt, I know what to expect from the crowd and performing in front of so many people. I know the environment and the stage.”

Sophia Beachy is choreographer for Maltarich and Goings.

“It’s a contemporary dance, slower, so each movement is more important,” Maltarich said.

Goings has been dancing for about 15 years, having started when she was 3 years old. She had the opportunity to work with a sports partner like Maltarich.

“It's been a lot of fun. We've been practicing pretty much every day for the last month,” Goings said. “Kyle is really competitive, and so am I. It's not so much about the prize. What makes it more fun is that we're all friends, so it's more about bragging rights than anything else.”

Goings said they incorporate fun lifts into their routine, which is pretty exciting.

“Our dance is contemporary, so it is different from others,” she added. “It’s been a lot of fun meeting new people and experiencing that.”

Warner and Yoder are another dance team. They work with Kori Weber as choreographer.

“I love doing this. I've met a lot of great people and made a lot of friends,” Warner said. “I learned to dance by working with a great partner and a great choreographer. They taught me new skills, fun dance moves.”

Yoder has been dancing for about seven years and she said it was a great collaboration with Warner.

“It was really easy. He got it,” she said. “It’s fun to do something a little different from ballet.”

Weber added that Warner was easy to work with when it came to choreography.

“He picked things up pretty quickly and he was able to handle some key moves,” Weber said. “We can probably thank TikTok for that. Seeing other guys dancing makes some of them feel more comfortable moving their bodies.”

The teams are excited to demonstrate some of the new skills they have learned.

A fun event; successful fundraising

Holmes Center for the Arts Executive Director Holley Johnson said last year's inaugural dance competition was sold out and extremely successful. It also serves as a fundraiser for HCA.

“It was really fun and the kids all became really good friends,” Johnson said. “We have a few athletes returning (from last year). I think this year might be even better because they stepped it up a little bit, adding some lifts and stunts.

“We want the audience to bring noisemakers and bells and make the environment a pep rally,” she continued. “We knew it could be really good, but we didn’t know exactly how people would accept it.”

Tickets are $12 for students and $17 for adults and are available on the Holmes Center for the Arts website, holmescenterforthearts.org, and via the Ohio Star Theater. Johnson said the event will also be broadcast live by WKLM.

A jury of three judges will be responsible for choosing this year's winner. Actress/singer/dancer Brittany Eckstrom will serve as a judge, with local physical therapist and basketball referee Ty Meyer among the judges.

Game show host Amy Loveday will host the event.