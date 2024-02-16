The Tampa Theater Presents the 25th Annual Hollywood Awards





The Tampa Theater is proud to host Tampa's longest running Oscar watch party on Sunday, March 10th. Bay Area movie fans are invited to come toast the nominees and celebrate the winners together at the Tampa Theater's 25th Annual Hollywood Awards, presented by Amalie Oil Co. The party begins at 5:30 p.m. The red carpet reception takes on a whole new hue this year under the historic marquee on Franklin Street. Jill Witecki of the Tampa Theater said, “After a limo ride around the block, courtesy of the event's longtime sponsor, Skyline Limousine, our superstar guests will parade the carpet in front of adoring fans and paparazzi and chat of who they wear with costumed characters representing some of this year's biggest films. Stars and Ken. Inside the historic theater, there will be games, prizes, free popcorn and soda, and you can view the pre-show on the big screen, as well as a cash bar. Live coverage of the 96th annual Academy Awards begins at 7 p.m. Tampa Theaters Hollywood Awards Night 2024 offers three tiers of viewing experiences. This year, the newest option is the Premium Orchestra ticket, which you can get for $99. This premium ticket includes all pre-show activities on Franklin Street and free seats on the orchestra level to watch the awards broadcast. Premium ticket holders also enjoy an exclusive open bar with beer, wine and a signature cocktail, as well as unlimited appetizers, desserts and popcorn. The mezzanine ticket costs $55. This option gives you all pre-show activities, a reserved mezzanine seat, two free drink tickets redeemable for beer or wine and concierge beverage service at your seat, plus popcorn , free sodas and water. For just $25 you can get the balcony ticket. This allows you to enjoy all the pre-show activities. You can watch the live stream from the balcony with free popcorn, soda and water. Guests who stay until the best picture is announced at the end of the show will also enjoy donuts and coffee in the lobby. Attendees are encouraged to show off their star status with a movie-themed costume or let Hollywood glamor inspire an outfit. This event is not sponsored by or affiliated with the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. You can purchase tickets at the historic Franklin Street Box Office, located at 711 N. Franklin St. in Tampa or online at https://tampatheater.org/.

