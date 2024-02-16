TV shows to watch this weekend: 'The Vince Staples Show,' 'The Daily Show,' and 'Love Is Blind,' season 6

Follow LAist. If you like this article, you'll love our daily morning newsletter, How To LA. Every weekday, you'll receive fresh, community-focused stories that catch you up with our independent local news.

LLast weekend we had the Super Bowl, and this weekend we have the NBA All-Star Game. While it's far from an apples-to-apples comparison in terms of viewers, it will certainly keep sports fans busy. But for those of you who aren't sports fans, here are a few things that should be on your radar this weekend if you're looking for something new to watch.

Every week on AirTalk, LAist 89.3's daily news show, we're joined by TV critics who help us break down notable releases and tell us what's worth binging. This week we were joined by TV critics Kristen Baldwin from Entertainment Weekly, and Jen Chaney of the Vulture.

Listen to the full conversation for a glimpse into the variety of shows they've been a part of. I'm going to delve a little deeper into three of them to offer additional insight.

Listen to the full conversation

This week's shows include:

The Vince Staples Show (Netflix)

(Netflix) The daily show [Season 29] (Comedy Central and Paramount+)

[Season 29] (Comedy Central and Paramount+) Love is blind [Season 6] (Netflix)

[Season 6] (Netflix) The new look (Apple TV+)

(Apple TV+) Mr. and Mrs. Smith (Amazon Prime Video)

(Amazon Prime Video) A day (Netflix)

The Vince Staples Show

Streaming on Netflix

The show is a fictionalized version of the life of rap artist Vince Staples, living his life in Long Beach and dealing with everything that comes his way in these self-contained episodes.

Each episode is a different story, so you can almost access it at any time. And it's funny, but there's definitely social and racial commentary embedded in every episode. Jen Chaney, Vulture

It takes you to places you don't expect, it's really funny and very dark. There are also very fatalistic connotations, but I loved it. Kristen Baldwin, Weekly Entertainment

Overall take: Billed as a comedy, although it also has serious elements, the show makes for a cool project for a well-known local artist. The sitcom-style storylines will be familiar to many, with added draw if you're a lifelong resident of Long Beach or Los Angeles.

Fun fact: Staples was born and raised on the north side of Long Beach, which remains a point of pride for him. The album that made him known to many rap audiences, “Summertime 06”, had a hit single called Norf Norf in which he shouts out his hometown in the chorus.

When and where: All 5 episodes were released today on Netflix.

The daily show [Season 29]

Broadcast on Comedy Central and streaming on Paramount+

Unless you've been living under a rock, you're probably familiar with the format of this show, a satirical perspective on current affairs and affairs in the United States. But here comes the new role, long-time host Jon Stewart is back after a nine-year absence and will host the show every Monday between now and the 2024 general election. The rest of the week will be hosted by a cast rotation of Daily Show correspondents.

One thing we learn this season is that you should never say “Do you have a celebrity lookalike?” Kristen Baldwin, Weekly Entertainment

There are other people who do this and are great, but Jon Stewart is like the OG master of this kind of political commentary and I'm really curious to see where he goes with this in the coming weeks.

Overall take: We spent most of the show discussing Stewart's return, and for good reason, having been the source of many people's interest in satirical news since the George W. Bush administration. His monologue last Monday went viral, garnering more than a million views on YouTube in less than a day.

Fun facts: Check out AirTalk’s interview with The daily show co-creator and former showrunner Madeleine Smithberg, who spoke about Stewart's return and her relationship with the series during its debut.

When and where: The show airs Monday through Friday at 11 p.m. on Comedy Central and premieres on Paramount+ the following day.

Love is blind [Season 6]

Streaming on Netflix

Co-hosts Nick and Vanessa Lachey are back with 30 singles looking for love. They will go out with the other candidates, but their superficiality will be tested and they will not be able to see the person they are talking to. Can true love flourish when you can't see the object of your affection?

Overall take: For those who are fans of reality TV matchmaking, you've probably learned at this point whether Love is blind That’s your kind of vibe. If you haven't watched it yet, you can easily engage with the series during its sixth season and use it as a cathartic watch, thinking about what you might do in certain scenarios and talking about the discoveries of each episode with friends.

Fun facts: If you have some time on your hands and aren't sure if you'll fit in well with this season's cast, I recommend checking out this breakdown of blog posts that Netflix editor Cole Delbyck did for each candidate. .

When and where: Episodes 1-6 premiered on February 14; Episodes 7-9 are released on February 21.