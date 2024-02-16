This Hollywood star is unrecognizable as Bigfoot! She starred in Magic Mike and is the granddaughter of an American ICON – can you guess who it is?

This Hollywood star, granddaughter of one of the most influential artists of the 20th century, is making headlines for her latest transformation.

Although she has previously appeared in horror films and, more recently, played the lead singer of a fictional band in Prime Video's hit musical drama series Daisy Jones & The Six, her latest role has her forced to transform into a hairy mythical creature.

In a new trailer for the absurdist comedy Sasquatch Sunset, this two-time Golden Globe nominee was completely unrecognizable under layers of full prosthetics, makeup, and fur to resemble Bigfoot.

Perhaps the only detectable feature still visible in the film was his expressive blue eyes.

Can you already guess who it is?

If you said Riley Keough, you'd be right!

The artist, who is the eldest grandchild of the legendary Elvis Presley, was named sole trustee of the estate of his late mother Lisa Marie Presley and owner of Graceland, following her death on January 12, 2023.

Although her latest role seems a bit bizarre and a major pivot from any other project she's done before, Keough seems to be embracing the bizarre part of the story without dialogue.

Alongside co-stars Jesse Eisenberg and Jesse Eisenberg, who play two of the creatures, their tribe of nonverbal sasquatches communicate primarily through growls, moans, and screams while living in a remote forest in Northern California.

Speaking about the film, Keough told viewers at a screening at Sundance in January that it was one of his “favorite experiences” to film “anything.”

“It’s beautifully filmed, very funny and really touching,” she told the crowd. “And there are no words in the film. It was a whole different type of acting. It was creative work, which I had never done before.

Sasquatch Sunset tells the story of a family of yetis and has no dialogue, according to Variety.

“The film captures an immersive and 'real' depiction of the Sasquatch's daily lives,” the outlet reported. “It apparently involves sex, masturbation, vomiting, flatulence and many other gory acts that are not suitable for print.”

She is best known for her appearance in Prime Video's hit musical drama series Daisy Jones & The Six, in which she was nominated for a Golden Globe for her role as Daisy Jones.

According to Variety, some disgusted audience members resorted to “rolling their eyes out during the gory moments and stomping their way out” well before the credits started rolling.

Apparently one moviegoer declared to the entire audience that this was the “weirdest movie ever” after just 15 minutes.

Acclaimed directors and brothers David Zellner and Nathan Zellner revealed that the film was inspired by their “lifelong fascination with Bigfoot.”

“We worked with primatologists and anthropologists,” David said while introducing the controversial film at the event. “Everything in this movie is 100% authentic to what Sasquatches are like in real life, even the weird stuff. Trust us.

When asked about the erotic scenes, David revealed that they “used a trash can as a stand-in.”

“We rehearsed our sex scenes, and they filmed them,” Keough muses.

Sasquatch Sunset is scheduled to be released by Bleecker Street on April 12.