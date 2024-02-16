Shah Rukh Khan Wants to Play a Bond Villain: 'I'm Dark Enough'





Shah Rukh Khan shared this image. (courtesy: iamsrk) Dubai: Superstar Shah Rukh Khan attended the World Government Summit (WGS) in Dubai on Wednesday. In an interactive session with journalist Richard Quest, SRK spoke about his decades-long journey in Indian cinema. He also spoke about his interest in Hollywood films. When asked why he had not yet crossed the western border, Shah Rukh replied, “I said this honestly, but no one believes me. No one offered me substantive cross-work. I may have had conversations with people. I know. lots of lovely people from the West, from the English film industry, from the American film industry, but no one offered me a job. I hear actors talk about wanting to cross over to the other side, but I still have to learn how to convey to the audience that, “I like myself, instead of spreading myself too thin.” So, really, I've never been offered of film in Hollywood or in England.” However, SRK admitted that he was offered a role in Danny Boyle's Oscar-winning film, Slumdog Millionaire, which he had refused. “Yes, Slumdog was there and I spent a lot of time with Mr. Boyle. He was very nice. But I was doing Who Wants to Be a Millionaire on television, but I just felt that in the story being told, the guy who “I was the host and was very mean. The guys who produced the show wanted me to do the movie. But the character was cheating and being dishonest as a presenter, I found it very strange, and I explained to Mr. Boyle that I wouldn't like to do it, please, and there is much better actors than me. Mr. Anil Kapoor did it, and he was fantastic as an actor,” shared SRK. SRK also explained that he would have loved to play the iconic British secret agent, James Bond, but he couldn't. SRK joked, “My name is James Bond,” when asked his name, and humorously added, “I really wanted to [play Bond]but I think I'm too short… But I'm dark enough to play the Bond villain.” SRK, in 2023, is making a comeback and letting his work silence the detractors. SRK returned to the big screen with Siddharth Anand Pathan in January. In the film, SRK donned an action avatar and left everyone impressed. The film broke several box office records and managed to make a name for itself in the list of one of the highest-grossing films of the Indian film industry. Remember the resounding death knell for the Hindi film industry throughout 2021 and 2022? His film literally ended Bollywood's drought at the box office. Pathan will always remain special for SRK and his fans as the film marked SRK's first success after his four-year sabbatical, delivering a series of duds like Zero And Jab Harry met Sejal. After PathanKing Khan returned to cinemas in September with Atlee directorial Jawan. The film once again saw SRK in an action avatar. As Pathan, Jawan also managed to strike a chord with the audience. The film has collected over Rs 1000 cr. at the worldwide box office. Needless to say, SRK has had a phenomenal year. SRK didn't stop there. On December 21, he presented his first ever collaboration with Rajkumar Hirani. Title Soak, the film focuses on the issue of immigration. Its title is taken from the term “donkey travel,” which refers to the long and often dangerous routes people around the world take to reach the places they want to immigrate to. However, the film received mixed reviews from audiences. It did good business at the box office. (Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

