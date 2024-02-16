Nikki Haley Interview on 'Barbie,' Her Black Son-in-Law and Racial Missteps – The Hollywood Reporter

In 2021, former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley predicted that former President Donald Trump “would never run for federal office again” because he had “lost any sort of political viability.” Three years later, it's clear she underestimated him. It also became clear that he underestimated her. Among a crowded primary of more than a dozen candidates, Haley — the only woman — remains last in line, challenging Trump's claim to the Republican nomination and, ultimately, the soul of the Republican Party. Given her history of crude behavior with women (most recently being found responsible for the sexual abuse of writer E. Jean Carroll), there is a certain poetic justice in the fact that this is a woman who refuses to let Donald Trump have the one thing. he really wants: a coronation. Yet despite the passionate support Haley enjoys among Never Trumpers, the party's base and archives have berated her in every primary thus far. On February 24, in what many predict will be her final fight, she will face Trump in her home state of South Carolina, where she made history as the first female governor and where she is expected to lose to the 'former president.

Some see Haley as the most dangerous general election opponent President Biden could face: a gifted politician who softens many of the harshest aspects of the Republican Party. To others, she is a walking contradiction: although she has chastised some conservative male candidates for the casual cruelty they display in discussing abortion, she describe herself as “resolutely pro-life”. A descendant of immigrants, as governor she signed one of the strictest laws against illegal immigration in the country. And while the removal of the Confederate flag from South Carolina's State House drew worldwide praise in the wake of the racially motivated killing of nine black parishioners at Mother Emanuel Church, it was his recent discussion on the breed that has generated the most controversy. She faced widespread backlash for not citing slavery as a cause of the Civil War during a New Hampshire town hall, before bothering to correct herself later (including on Saturday Night Live.) One thing she never did during all of this was reference a black family member, a strong supporter of her campaign.

In the wake of her buzzing excitement Saturday Night Live, and fundraisers in California featuring traditionally Democratic donors labeled “Haley Republicans,” spoke with the former UN ambassador. The Hollywood Reporter about her relationship with Hollywood and pop culture touchstones, her recent missteps on race and what she hopes will be its long-term impact on American politics.

What is your favorite movie of all time?

Shawshank Redemption

What about the last TV series you loved?

Yellow stone I really loved it.

What shows did you watch with your family growing up?

Daddy's Girls And Different shots And Facts of life.

Do you watch the Oscars? Who are you rooting for?

This year, I'm not watching much. …But I'll tell you, I really loved the barbie movie. I thought it was fantastic and watched it with my daughter and loved the message and the creative side of it. It was a great movie.

What is the best concert you have ever attended?

My first show was Motley Crüe and Guns & Roses were opening for them. The Super Bowl reminded me of the Usher concert I went to. It was fantastic. I went to see Joan Jett – she puts on an incredible show. I like all music. Adele was a fantastic concert. I saw Billy Joel at Madison Square Garden. There are so many…

You were acclaimed for removing the Confederate flag from the South Carolina State House. But during this campaign, many African Americans were disappointed by the way you addressed race and racism. What would you say to those who were disappointed?

I should have said slavery [was the cause of the Civil War]. But please understand that at that point we had had about 150 to 160 town hall meetings, and the problem was that I was overthinking the issue. Slavery was of course the cause of the Civil War. I should have said this from the start, but I would say judge myself by my actions and not by the words of a town hall evening.

But then there were your later remarks that America is not a racist country. So how do you respond to someone like my mother who thinks that you minimized the impact of racism on society?

I think what you should tell her is that she should go listen the interview with Charlemagne I did that because we spent quite a bit of time on race relations and what I said is that I don't deny that there is racism in America. Yes, there is racism, and we should eliminate it every time we see it, and I did it as governor, and I did it as ambassador to the UN, and I will do this in everything I do. I said that America is not a racist country, and my reasoning is that I don't think America was designed to be a racist country. All men were supposed to be created equal in life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness. It took America a while to get there. But as a brown girl growing up in a small rural town, if my parents had told me that “you were born in a racist country,” I would have always felt like I was at a disadvantage. Instead, my parents always said, “You may face racism, but there is nothing you can't do and you should work twice as hard to prove to everyone that you deserve to be in the room. “That's how I grew up and that's how I hope every black and brown child grows up – that they understand that you are not defined by something that happened in the pass. You can create your future.

You seem close to your new son-in-law who happens to be African-American. Can you tell us if joining your family and the prospect of one day having black grandchildren has broadened your worldview?

Look, we love Josh. They are so cute. [My daughter] is a nurse at the children's hospital and he is a teacher at an elementary school. You couldn't have a more perfect couple. They met at Clemson and we loved him from the second we met him, and he was an incredible addition to our family. But we don't look at race. That's not what we're looking at. What we looked at was whether he was going to take good care of our daughter and whether she was doing better because of him, and both of those things were true. So for us, we don't think about the color of our grandchildren. We think about how lucky we are that Rena found someone who is her partner and the love of her life.

If our country ends up electing as president a man recently convicted of sexual abuse, what impact do you think that will have on girls growing up in America today?

I don't think about what could happen. I think about what I need to do to make sure this doesn't happen. So my goal is to make sure that everywhere we go, we see young girls – and many of them show up to our events, with their parents, because they saw me on television and They want to see someone who looks like them. I remember being that little girl. I remember looking for people who looked like me and I didn't see any. What I want is for every girl to know is that we are responsible for what happens to us and for every girl to grow up to be a woman who knows she deserves to be in every room she's in .

After the path Trump talked about you and your family, his racism and sexism towards you, why do you say what you would do always vote for him if he is the candidate?

Well, I think what I said, when there were 14 candidates running, was that I thought any of them would be better than Joe Biden. I'm doing everything I can to make sure that's not the case [Trump]. And I think ultimately he's not going to win the general election, that's just a fact. Trump cannot beat Biden.

Data showed younger minorities, African Americans And Hispanic, tendency to the right. What is your message to your party about what it needs make a earn serious consideration from more voters of color?

I told the party and anyone who will listen that the Republicans lost the last seven out of eight popular votes in the presidential election. There is nothing to be proud of. We should want to win over the majority of Americans. The only way to win over the majority of Americans is to have a new generational leader who leaves behind the negativity and baggage of the past and focuses on solutions for the future.

Obviously, you disagree with Hillary Clinton on many things, but you've talked about her influence on your interest in running for office. Ultimately, how much influence would you have on politics?

I hope everyone sees the courage I showed…and that even though everyone said I couldn't, I did it. I hope they will take into account that I am doing this because I love my country.

Keli Goff is the political journalist behind the Emmy-nominated documentary. Invert the eggs on Netflix and a TV writer for shows including And just like that and the Mayor of Kingstown.