With Texas-sized cocktails, will a Hollywood restaurant expand to Boise? Its owner is great





A North Hollywood restaurant and bar that calls itself Los Angeles' ultimate Tex-Mex hangout will expand to downtown Boise this summer. Um, why the City of Trees? Idaho live music fans know the owner well. El Tejano Tex-Mex is aiming for a July opening at 850 W. Broad St., next to the Knitting Factory Concert House. Launched in 2016, the original El Tejano is one of four restaurant concepts co-owned by the Los Angeles-based company. Knitting Factory Entertainment. Although most people think of it as a music venue brand, Knitting Factory also has ties to the hospitality industry, record labels and management companies. El Tejano in Boise, the only other location besides the Los Angeles location, will be owned solely by Knitting Factory, said Morgan Margolis, CEO and president. The good moment Margolis, who regularly travels from California to Idaho, has fond memories of the familiar restaurant space located in the alley between 8th and 9th streets. For nearly two decades, it was the now-defunct HaPenny Bridge Irish Pub and its smaller offshoot, Happy Fish Sushi and Martini Bar. More recently, it was the temporary house of Delucas and, after that, even briefer Barrelhouse Pub & Grill. I loved HaPenny back then, Margolis said. Tacos? Balls? Salads? Desserts? Cocktails? El Tejano plans to spice up downtown Boise. When the opportunity arose to lease the Knit's neighboring space, it seemed like the right time to bring El Tejano to Idaho, he said. Like the Knitting Factory, El Tejano will serve alcohol. Not only will the bar and restaurant be a great place for Boiseans to enjoy pre-concert tacos and Modelos, but it will also appeal to sports fans. Boises El Tejano will be filled with television screens, Margolis said. We're going hardcore on sports. Frozen drinks. Texas-sized drinks and sports, something for everyone. What are Texas format drinks? The margaritas are served in frozen 18-ounce schooners, the El Tejanos website says, over ice, with a beer in it for all we care about. Games, open space El Tejano will debut the same menu in Boise that it offers in Los Angeles. (Though prices might differ by a hair, maybe slightly lower?) Entrees in Los Angeles range from Frito pie ($10) and Texas-style queso ($12) to taquitos ($12) and with grilled Mexican street corn ($10). Want something more traditional in a sports bar? Order wings ($14). Tacos are $6 each. They come in nine varieties ranging from carnitas and carne asada to marinated chicken and ground beef. There are two vegetarian options. (Including potato tacos, Idaho!) Burritos are available in the same styles for $14. (You'll pay $1 more for shrimp in a taco or burrito version.) Want a plate of burrito with rice and beans? Add $5. El Tejano serves many different nachos, as well as salads, bowls and fajitas. The most expensive items on the menu are the filet mignon fajitas ($20) and shrimp fajitas ($23). As part of the remodel, a wall that separated HaPenny from Happy Fish will be demolished, Margolis said, opening up the space. This means there will be room for why not? indoor cornhole and other games. (An outdoor corn hole on the patio is also planned.) It’s going to be fun, good food… atmosphere,” Margolis said. Sports bar oriented. Good for families too. Children and adults. Well, have all the games on all the time. Well, I'm going to lunch. All. Bring on the Texas-sized drinks. El Tejano Tex-Mex likes to think big.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://news.yahoo.com/texas-size-cocktails-hollywood-restaurant-110000449.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos