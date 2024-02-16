Entertainment
OpenAI unveils AI video tools as they encroach on Hollywood – The Hollywood Reporter
OpenAI has unveiled a generative artificial intelligence tool capable of creating hyper-realistic videos, marking the San Francisco startup's first major encroachment on Hollywood.
The system can apparently produce videos of complex scenes with multiple characters, an array of different shot types, and mostly accurate details of subjects relative to their backgrounds. One demonstration, held Thursday, touted short videos that the company said were generated within minutes in response to a text message of just a few sentences, although some had inconsistencies. It included a movie trailer of an astronaut traversing a desert planet and an animated scene of an expressive creature kneeling next to a melting red candle with shadows drifting in the background.
Although similar video AI tools are available, OpenAI's system represents a rapid growth in technology that has the potential to reduce huge swathes of the workforce. This speaks to wider mainstream adoption as the entertainment industry grapples with AI. A study of 300 Hollywood executives released in January found that three-quarters of respondents indicated that AI tools favored the elimination, reduction or consolidation of jobs at their companies. Over the next three years, it is estimated that nearly 204,000 positions will be affected.
According to the study, sound engineers, voice actors and concept artists were at the forefront of this shift. Visual effects and other post-production work have also been cited as particularly vulnerable. These positions, among others, are increasingly seen as replaceable by AI tools if the technology continues to advance.
“This is a clear wake-up call for unions and professionals who are part of the team in any capacity,” says Karla Ortiz, a concept artist who has worked on several Marvel titles. “It shows that the technology is here to compete with us. This is just the first step.
Reid Southen, another conceptual artist credited on The hunger Games, Transformers: The Last Knight And The Woman King, points out that many of his peers are seeing a decrease in demand for their work.
“I've heard a lot of people say they're giving up on cinema,” he says. “I thought about what direction I could go if I could no longer make a living from it.”
While most AI video generators are limited by the length of videos they can produce, which often have issues with extra limbs or demonstrating real-world physics, OpenAI's tool, called Sora , seems to get closer to generating content up to a minute long. maintains visual quality and consistency while respecting user prompts. It allows you to change shots, including close-ups, tracking and aerial views, as well as change the composition of shots.
However, there are gaps. In a video of a woman walking down a Tokyo street, the subject's legs switch sides midway through the clip. The lapels of his jacket also appear to change between a wide shot and a close-up.
“The current model has weaknesses,” OpenAI said in a blog announcing the tool. “It may struggle to accurately simulate the physics of a complex scene and may not understand specific cases of cause and effect.”
He adds: “The model may also confuse the spatial details of a prompt, for example by mixing left and right, and may struggle to accurately describe events that unfold over time, such as following a trajectory specific camera. »
Sora will not be released to the public as it is undergoing security testing. It was made available to experts on misinformation, hateful content and bias, as well as visual artists, designers and filmmakers, for feedback on improvements.
OpenAI also said it was building tools to help detect misleading content generated by Sora. It plans to embed metadata in videos produced by the system, which will be able to identify them as being created by AI. Additionally, the tool will reject prompts that violate usage policies, including those that request extreme violence, sexual content, celebrity likenesses, or other people's intellectual property.
The company has not disclosed the materials used to form its system. It no longer reveals the source of the training data, attributing the decision to maintaining a competitive advantage over other companies. The company has been sued by several authors, accusing it of using their copyrighted books, the majority of which were downloaded from ghost library sites, according to several complaints against the company. Some of these lawsuits have the potential to force OpenAI to destroy systems that were trained on copyrighted material if successful.
In a sign that AI could evolve rapidly using copyrighted material, AI image generator Midjourney began returning near-exact replicas of movie frames after its last update released in December. When asked about “Thanos Infinity War,” Midjourney — an AI program that translates text into hyperrealistic graphics — produced an image of the purple-skinned villain in a setting that appears to be taken from the Marvel movie or hardware promotional. It could also reproduce almost any style of animation, generating characters from a wide range of titles, including that of DreamWorks. Shrek and Pixar Ratatouille.
“It’s going to demolish our industry,” Ortiz says. “Everyone is now proposing projects using generative AI. We're already in trouble. »
Commercial production could be one of the biggest casualties of AI video tools, as quality is considered less important than in film and television production. In Los Angeles, commercial shooting has mostly continued to decline since 2018, hitting a seven-year low in 2023, excluding 2020, when the pandemic shut down most production.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/business/business-news/openai-introduces-ai-video-tools-encroaches-hollywood-1235826527/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- 'Mary Kom' producer 'PM Narendra Modi' prepares Shivaji biopic
- OpenAI unveils AI video tools as they encroach on Hollywood – The Hollywood Reporter
- India vs England 3rd Test Highlights: Ravindra Jadeja and Kuldeep Yadav at stumps as IND reaches 326/5 in Rajkot | Cricket news
- Google launches free AI cyber tools to improve online security
- Policy Matters: Advancing Canada's Agriculture and Agri-Food Sector
- BRICS wave of millionaires expected to surpass G7
- Is the 2024 Met Gala dress code some kind of snore?
- Stock Market Today: Wall Street Hits New High as Treasury Yields Fall
- Google announces next generation Gemini model
- DVIDS – News – International Military Working Dog Trainers Train Together in Tactical Combat K-9 Casualty Care
- CENTCOM Intercepts Iranian Weapons Shipment to Houthis > US Central Command > View Press Release
- University of Oklahoma Athletics