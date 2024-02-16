OpenAI unveils AI video tools as they encroach on Hollywood – The Hollywood Reporter

OpenAI has unveiled a generative artificial intelligence tool capable of creating hyper-realistic videos, marking the San Francisco startup's first major encroachment on Hollywood.

The system can apparently produce videos of complex scenes with multiple characters, an array of different shot types, and mostly accurate details of subjects relative to their backgrounds. One demonstration, held Thursday, touted short videos that the company said were generated within minutes in response to a text message of just a few sentences, although some had inconsistencies. It included a movie trailer of an astronaut traversing a desert planet and an animated scene of an expressive creature kneeling next to a melting red candle with shadows drifting in the background.

Although similar video AI tools are available, OpenAI's system represents a rapid growth in technology that has the potential to reduce huge swathes of the workforce. This speaks to wider mainstream adoption as the entertainment industry grapples with AI. A study of 300 Hollywood executives released in January found that three-quarters of respondents indicated that AI tools favored the elimination, reduction or consolidation of jobs at their companies. Over the next three years, it is estimated that nearly 204,000 positions will be affected.

According to the study, sound engineers, voice actors and concept artists were at the forefront of this shift. Visual effects and other post-production work have also been cited as particularly vulnerable. These positions, among others, are increasingly seen as replaceable by AI tools if the technology continues to advance.

“This is a clear wake-up call for unions and professionals who are part of the team in any capacity,” says Karla Ortiz, a concept artist who has worked on several Marvel titles. “It shows that the technology is here to compete with us. This is just the first step.

Reid Southen, another conceptual artist credited on The hunger Games, Transformers: The Last Knight And The Woman King, points out that many of his peers are seeing a decrease in demand for their work.

“I've heard a lot of people say they're giving up on cinema,” he says. “I thought about what direction I could go if I could no longer make a living from it.”

While most AI video generators are limited by the length of videos they can produce, which often have issues with extra limbs or demonstrating real-world physics, OpenAI's tool, called Sora , seems to get closer to generating content up to a minute long. maintains visual quality and consistency while respecting user prompts. It allows you to change shots, including close-ups, tracking and aerial views, as well as change the composition of shots.

However, there are gaps. In a video of a woman walking down a Tokyo street, the subject's legs switch sides midway through the clip. The lapels of his jacket also appear to change between a wide shot and a close-up.

“The current model has weaknesses,” OpenAI said in a blog announcing the tool. “It may struggle to accurately simulate the physics of a complex scene and may not understand specific cases of cause and effect.”

He adds: “The model may also confuse the spatial details of a prompt, for example by mixing left and right, and may struggle to accurately describe events that unfold over time, such as following a trajectory specific camera. »

Sora will not be released to the public as it is undergoing security testing. It was made available to experts on misinformation, hateful content and bias, as well as visual artists, designers and filmmakers, for feedback on improvements.

OpenAI also said it was building tools to help detect misleading content generated by Sora. It plans to embed metadata in videos produced by the system, which will be able to identify them as being created by AI. Additionally, the tool will reject prompts that violate usage policies, including those that request extreme violence, sexual content, celebrity likenesses, or other people's intellectual property.

The company has not disclosed the materials used to form its system. It no longer reveals the source of the training data, attributing the decision to maintaining a competitive advantage over other companies. The company has been sued by several authors, accusing it of using their copyrighted books, the majority of which were downloaded from ghost library sites, according to several complaints against the company. Some of these lawsuits have the potential to force OpenAI to destroy systems that were trained on copyrighted material if successful.

In a sign that AI could evolve rapidly using copyrighted material, AI image generator Midjourney began returning near-exact replicas of movie frames after its last update released in December. When asked about “Thanos Infinity War,” Midjourney — an AI program that translates text into hyperrealistic graphics — produced an image of the purple-skinned villain in a setting that appears to be taken from the Marvel movie or hardware promotional. It could also reproduce almost any style of animation, generating characters from a wide range of titles, including that of DreamWorks. Shrek and Pixar Ratatouille.

“It’s going to demolish our industry,” Ortiz says. “Everyone is now proposing projects using generative AI. We're already in trouble. »

Commercial production could be one of the biggest casualties of AI video tools, as quality is considered less important than in film and television production. In Los Angeles, commercial shooting has mostly continued to decline since 2018, hitting a seven-year low in 2023, excluding 2020, when the pandemic shut down most production.