The Kills at Saint Andrews Hall, 5 things to know

The Kills didn't intend to go seven years between new albums; as with so many others, circumstances – particularly those linked to the pandemic – have caught up with the Anglo-American rock duo.

But now Alison Mosshart and Jamie Hince are back with their sixth studio album, “God Games”, released in October and debuting in the Top 10 on the UK Independent Albums Chart. It grew out of a side project that Hince was planning and was recorded with Paul Epworth, a three-time British Producer of the Year at the Brit Awards and a seven-time Grammy Award winner.

Mosshart and Hince formed the Kills in 2001, after meeting while his band Discount was touring the UK. Their debut album, “Keep on Your Mean Side,” was released in 20023, and they kept the Kills consistent amid other projects – including Mosshart's joining the Dead Weather with Detroit natives Jack White and Dean Fertita…

* Mosshart, 45, says via Zoom that she and Hince toured in support of the Kills' last album, 2016's “Ash & Ice,” in 2019 and were beginning work on new material when the pandemic hit . “It was a real hindrance to the work. It was really difficult for a group of our size to get things back up and running. We felt like we couldn't record if we couldn't tour, so it took a while until everything was up and running again and we could go into the studio and do something.

* The time off has brought a bit of a silver lining, Mosshart adds. “We kept writing and sending each other things and putting (songs) together. So by the time we were able to get back into a studio, we were in there for like two seconds. We just recorded and it was great. We write very separately, very privately, and then we bring the songs to each other and that hasn't changed on this album. It’s still that kind of pen pal nature, even though we live a mile apart. (laughs) But we had time to really put things together.

* Mosshart says she and Hince had “God Games” well in hand when Epworth — who was once the Kills' live sound engineer — joined the process. But, she adds, “I can think of a million ways he helped.” This wasn't a typical producer's job for him; we didn't write the songs (in the studio). It was all about getting the best sounds, and it helped to have another pair of ears. It was nice to have someone to bounce around with and not get into too much headspace. And I'd never been to The Church, his studio before, and it was really nice, just an amazing studio. It was great to work together after so long.

* Mosshart says she and Hince still consider the Kills a first priority, even though the albums aren't coming as quickly as they used to. “The day we decided to do the Kills, we decided to do it for life, and we really meant it. And the Kills didn't have to be all about music; the Kills could be films, books, art. There would be no rules about it. It doesn't surprise us at all that we're still here, but if I look at it from a typical band perspective, it's a total miracle. It's very hard and thankless work, which will ruin you, but it's also the most fun and fulfilling and, unfortunately, we are completely addicted to it and can't do anything else. (Laughs)

* Mosshart and Dead Weather last worked together in 2016 – although the Kills opened for Jack White during the summer of 2022 near San Francisco. Mosshart says the group remains inactive but indefinite. “We all overwhelmingly support the groups we're already in; these are all full-time jobs. I still consider (The Dead Weather) a magical band. It was all about timing; we were all together at the same time for all those years and that's all we wanted to do at that point. We weren't being pulled in 100 different directions. I never know if it will happen again. I don't really think about it. I let it happen, and if it happens again, it's amazing.

The Kills will perform Friday, Feb. 16 at Saint Andrew's Hall, 431 E. Congress St., Detroit. Doors at 7 p.m. 313-961-8961 or saintandrewsdetroit.com.