The cast of Taika Waititis' next film continues to expand. In this week's news, high-profile Hollywood star Amy Adams has reportedly joined the production. It seems star director Taika Waititi has found his perfect Lois Lane in Hollywood superstar Amy Adams for his new film set in New Zealand, as more names are said to be added to the cast list. Golden Globe winner and six-time Academy Award nominee Adams and Oppenheimer Oscar nominee Cillian Murphy's son Aran are the latest actors tipped to star in Taika Waititis' new film, an adaptation of New York's best-selling novel. York Times. Klara and the sun by Kazuo Ishiguro. Earlier this month To spy reported that one of Hollywood's brightest stars right now, Netflix superstar Jenna Ortega, was also linked to the film. Advertisement Advertise with NZME. We're told the Waititis film has been renamed Tears in the rainbut this hasn't been officially confirmed, so it could be a working title for now. Industry bible IMDB now has Ortega, Adams, Murphy and Mia Tharia set to star in the Waititis production for Sonys 3000 Pictures. The film tells the story of Klara (Ortega), an artificial friend designed to avoid loneliness. Klara is bought by a mother (Adams) and a bright teenager named Josie (Tharia), who adores her new robot companion but suffers from a mysterious illness. This is the story of Klara's quest to save Josie and those who love her from heartbreak and how, in doing so, Klara learns the power of human love. Cillian Murphy's son Aran is also one of the latest actors tipped to star in Taika Waititis' new film, an adaptation of Klara and the Sun. Photo/Getty Images Industry insiders say filming for the Waititis film will soon begin in Queenstown and Auckland. The star director was spotted in and around Queenstown late last month. Advertisement Advertise with NZME. Adams, 49, has a universal fan base, having starred in a diverse body of work, including Disney's musical fantasy. Delighteddisco era classic American unrest, multiple DC Universe films as Supermans Lois LaneTom Ford Nocturnal animalsscience fiction film Arrival. In a full circle, two years ago, Adams visited him Delighted movie character Giselle in Disillusioned. Ortega gained worldwide popularity playing Wednesday Addams in the hit Netflix series. Wednesdaya restart of The Addams Family. At last month's Emmy Awards, Ortega, 21, was nominated for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series for her role in Wednesday. Ortega recently filmed a new movie with her Wednesday producer, Hollywood legend Tim Burton, who recently directed her in a long-awaited sequel to her 1988 film Beetle juice, which has now finished filming and is expected to be released later this year. She has also reportedly started filming the second season of Wednesday in April. The Waititis film will not be Ortegas' first time in New Zealand. She was here three years ago filming a horror movie X with Mia Goth and our own Martin Henderson. The production is already making headlines here and abroad; the British press has made numerous headlines, such as Cillian Murphy's lookalike son landing the role opposite Jenna Ortega in the Taika Waititi film. While Aran Murphy has been working on stage since he was young, this is the first feature film for a 16-year-old, and many fans of Oppenheimer Star Cillian hopes Aran's dad will accompany him to Godzone for filming. Aran plays the best friend and neighbor of British actor Tharia's character, Josie. This will be his second feature film; Tharia starred in a European film Sistersas well as BBC series Rise of the Phoenix.

