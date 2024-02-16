IT actor Bill Skarsgrd arrested for drug possession in Sweden





IT and John Wick 4 star Bill Skarsgrd was arrested and fined for allegedly possessing cannabis while in Sweden.

Actor Bill Skarsgård has been arrested in Sweden for alleged drug possession. According to police sources, Skarsgård was arrested at Stockholm's Arlanda Airport in Sweden in October last year when he was found to have almost 2.5 grams of marijuana in his possession. He would have been sentenced yesterday; Skarsgård will not be sentenced to prison, probation or parole – but he did have to pay a hefty fine of 40,000 Swedish crowns – which is equivalent to just under 4,000 US dollars. Bill Skarsgård is best known for playing Pennywise the Clown in the recent two-part film adaptation of Stephen King's IT; he also broke out playing a starring role in one of Netflix's first original series, the horror-themed Hemlock Grove. In recent years, Skarsgård has continued to become a horror icon, starring in the cult film Barbarian; taking on big franchise roles as a villain in John Wick 4a mo-cap actor for the character “Kro” in Marvel's Eternalsand even a small role in Deadpool 2. Next, Skarsgård will look at the darker side of things, taking on the role of the late Brandon Lee as Eric Draven in The crow remake, as well as starring as the iconic Count Orlok in a remake of the industry-defining silent film, Nosferatu. Like his brother Alexander Skarsgård (Succession) and his father Stellan Skarsgård (Dune: Part Two), Bil is originally from Sweden and is therefore not only submissive, but familiar with the country's laws. On the other hand, the status of cannabis as an illegal substance is extremely fluid at present; from country to country (or even state to state in the United States), you can either consume cannabis freely or be severely punished for it, depending on which side of the line (read: border) ) Where are you. 2.5 grams is a very small amount of cannabis, indicating that Sweden indeed has a very harsh view on drug use. In fact, according to a government website, Sweden adheres to the “Narcotics (Penalties) Act” of 1968, which states in its first article that “a drug offender is any person who illegally transfers drugs, manufactures drugs for abusive use, handles drugs.” in any way drugs intended for personal use, or sells drugs.” The listed penalties for drug use in Sweden include “a fine or imprisonment of up to 6 months for persons convicted of a minor drug offense, and a prison sentence of 2 to 10 years for a serious drug offense.” Via: TMZ

