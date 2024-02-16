Sheldon's Young Actor Talks Final Season With WVLT





KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) – CBS popular spin-off of the hit series The Big Bang Theory is in its final season, after seven seasons. Young Sheldon has been a hit with fans since it first aired in 2017. WVLT spoke with Iain Armitage, who plays Sheldon, about growing up on the show. Now 15 years old, the actor began his career at the age of 9. I had so much fun growing up with this show. It's such a wonderful experience that I've been able to have and everyone on our show is so fun and wonderful. But let's be honest, because Annie Potts is first and foremost. I'm so sad it's ending, but I look forward to continuing to do more fun things like this and hope to work with Miss Annie Pots as much as possible, Armitage said. WVLT's Casey Wheeless spoke with Armitage on the pink carpet for the Dolly Partons Pet Gala. When he received the invitation to the show, he said it was a no-brainer, I was on the plane immediately. You don't need to tell me much more than Miss Dolly Parton and a whole bunch of talented and amazing little puppies. And there's not much else I need to hear. I instantly felt like I was there. He said he was excited to meet Parton, I got to take a picture with Miss Dolly Parton. And I think I passed out a little bit. I was kind of like: Hi, I love you! Armitage told WVLT that he appeared on WVLT's Partons on Feb. 21. I had a black lab named Coco…he was 14 years old, which is pretty amazing for a black lab and he was super smart, super well trained. …But right now I have a hamster named Oscar Levant and unlike his namesake, he can't play the piano. Unfortunately, he said. Young Sheldon airs on WVLT Thursday nights at 8:00 p.m. ET. DOLLY PARTONS PET GALA is a two-hour variety special featuring exclusive performances from music's biggest stars and a one-of-a-kind runway show revealing the best in doggy fashion, featuring Parton's most iconic looks as well as than Dollys Doggy Parton's embellished looks. pet line. Co-hosted by Jane Lynch, the special airs Wednesday, February 21 (9:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network and streams on Paramount+. Copyright 2024 WVLT. All rights reserved.

