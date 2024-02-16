Hollywood star's AI lawsuit faces major setbacks in fight against copyright infringement

Sarah Silverman and other authors' lawsuit against OpenAI, the company behind ChatGPT, has hit a snag.

The initial complaint from Silverman, Richard Kadrey, Christopher Golden and Paul Tremblay claims that OpenAI used their books without permission to develop its so-called large language models, which their creators tout as powerful tools for automating tasks by replicating the human conversation.

On Monday, a federal judge dismissed several claims in the lawsuit, including constructive copyright infringement, negligence and unjust enrichment.

AI expert Marva Bailer told FOX Business that people can expect more cases like this in the future.

“The decision in this case will be consistent with many other cases,” she said. “They're trying to prove that the input into OpenAI, which is a large language model, will be derived from their original work. And what constitutes that is the output of the work. So that's what this case means. They are examine the result to see if he owns the copyright in the image of the original work.”

The constructive copyright infringement claim states that the responses generated by OpenAI's ChatGPT program are an infringing work made possible solely by information taken from copyrighted material, in this case the book by Silverman, “The Bedwetter”, and the works of other authors such as “The Cabin” by Paul Tremblay. at the end of the world.”

“Plaintiffs do not explain what the results imply or claim that a particular result is substantially similar – or similar at all – to their books. Accordingly, the Court dismisses the claim for constructive copyright infringement with permission modification,” said U.S. District Judge Araceli Martinez. Olguin wrote in an order.

“This court case will be one of many,” Bailer said. “And for artists and authors to win, they're asked to connect the dots. And it's going to be a very challenging opportunity for people to be able to connect those dots.”

A claim under the Digital Millennium Copyright Act, which “restricts the removal or alteration of copyright management information” [also known as CMI]” such as title, author and copyright owner, were also rejected.

Judge Martinez-Olguin sided with OpenAI, writing: “Plaintiffs provide no facts to support this assertion. Indeed, the complaints include excerpts from ChatGPT results that include multiple references to the complainants' names, suggesting that OpenAI did not remove all references to the 'author's name.'

“Even though Plaintiffs have provided facts showing that Defendants knowingly removed the CMI from the books during the training process, Plaintiffs have not shown how the omission of the CMI from the copies used in the training package gave defendants have reasonable grounds to know that the release of ChatGPT would induce, enable, facilitate or conceal an infringement.”

Bailer noted, “What we're looking at is the Fair Use Act. And so, one of the arguments is: Is this education? And if it's education, then it would be acceptable to use these works. But where authors and creators have a challenge is that they feel like they're losing their pay, but they have to connect the dots. And that’s where nuance will come into play.”

Claims of creation and distribution of “derivative works” were also rejected. Originally, Silverman and the other plaintiffs alleged that “each output of the OpenAI language models is an infringing derivative work.”

However, the judge ruled that this was done “without providing any guidance as to what these results imply – that is, whether they are copyrighted books or copies of books,” calling it “insufficient” to support their claim under the Digital Millennium Copyright Act. .

Claims of negligence and unjust enrichment were dismissed due to lack of proof of legal duty and relationships between the parties and failure to allege that OpenAI “unfairly” obtained benefits from the works protected by copyright through fraud or other means.

The judge upheld the unfair competition claim, writing: “Assuming that Plaintiffs' allegations are true – that Defendants used Plaintiffs' copyrighted works to train their language models for commercial purposes – the Court concludes that the Defendants' conduct may constitute an unfair practice. , this part of the UCL [The Unfair Competition Law of California] the claim can be pursued. »

Silverman and his fellow plaintiffs have until March 13 to file amendments to their complaint and pursue this claim.

FOX Business reached out to Silverman and OpenAI, but they did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

“Plaintiffs have the opportunity to come back and connect the dots. But it appears to be that they will have to prove that they either lost revenue or lost an opportunity for their brand,” Bailer explained.

Bailer noted that for a Hollywood star like Silverman and bestselling authors, this could be difficult.

“In many cases, it's going to be very, very difficult to prove, because not only do they have books, but they're currently publishing podcasts. they have movies, they have plays on Broadway. So being able to tie everything into this open AI language model is going to be very difficult. »

Moreover, in Bailer's view, the trial is less about economics and more about intellectuals.

“I think this argument is not about compensation. It's about control and consistency,” she said. “And it's a new model. So when you see your name in places where you didn't know it would be, and also, by the way, it might not be exactly what you wanted it to be. he says, either the connection is going to challenge you, but it might also open up a whole new audience or a whole new experience that you never thought of, so it's going to take a lot of patience.

“They think about then and today, and they try to protect the brand and the image, but they don't think about the future economies that they could actually be a part of.”