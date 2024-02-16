Rashmika Mandanna, Radhika Madan and Dot make Forbes 2024 30 under 30 list | Bollywood





Forbes India magazine has unveiled its annual 30 Under 30 list, in which it selects 30 trailblazers and disruptors under 30 from across fields. This year's list features three familiar names from the entertainment world: actors Radhika Madan, Rashmika Mandanna and Dot. (Also Read: Rashmika Mandanna talks about Valentine's Day 2024 plans; fan asks if she will go to the movies with Vijay Deverakonda) Rashmika Mandanna, Radhika Madan and Dot in Forbes India 2024 30 Under 30 List Rashmika Mandanna Rashmika, 27, is an actor who mainly works in Telugu, Tamil and Hindi films. Last year she had three releases. Firstly, she starred opposite Tamil superstar Vijay in Vamshi Paidipally's action film Varisu. The film made around 300 crores at the worldwide box office. Experience the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now! Secondly, she starred alongside Sidharth Malhotra in Shantanu Bagchi's spy thriller Mission Majnu which released directly on Netflix India. And thirdly, she played the lead role in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's family crime drama Animal, where she starred alongside Ranbir Kapoor. The film, released theatrically in Hindi and Telugu, among other languages, grossed over 900 crore at the worldwide box office. Rashmika will next be seen in Pushpa 2: The Rule, Rainbow, The Girlfriend and Chaava this year. Radhika Madan Radhika Madan is a 28-year-old actor who appears in Hindi films. Last year she appeared in three films. She started the year with a supporting role in Aasman Bhardwaj's directorial debut, crime drama Kuttey. She then headlined Shubham Yogi's light-hearted sports drama Kacchey Limbu which released directly on JioCinema. And finally, she closed the year with Mikhil Musale's mystery film Sajini Shinde Ka Viral Video. However, she was mostly talked about for her performance in Homi Adajania's crime drama Saas, Bahu Aur Flamingo, which was streaming on Disney+ Hotstar. This year, Radhika will appear in Sanaa and Sarfira. Aditi Saigal aka Dot At 25, Aditi is the youngest of the three. She's a singer and musician called Dot. She made her acting debut as Ethel in Zoya Akhtar's musical The Archies, the first Archie Comics adaptation. It was released directly on Netflix India and also featured original music and vocals from Dot. Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! Click on to follow our Whatsapp channel. Your daily dose of gossip, movies, shows and celebrity updates all in one place.

