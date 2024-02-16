Beverly Hills faces construction moratorium due to housing dilemma – The Hollywood Reporter

For residents of the nation's most desirable ZIP code, bad news arrived in December: In an effort to pressure the city to create a zone for more affordable housing, a Superior Court judge's restrictive ruling placed a moratorium on Beverly Hills' right to approve any new housing additions or project proposals by residents pending approval of new housing for low-income residents. In this ultra-exclusive community, where home improvement is practically a sport, the idea that all renovations – from a simple kitchen remodel to the installation of multi-million dollar man caves – would require the arrival of foreigners, or would be delayed indefinitely, has caused particular unease.

That unease has turned into outrage for many people living in the 5.71 square miles that make up the famous city, where rents and mortgages are sky-high. more than double the national average. Following Superior Court Judge Curtis A. Kin's Dec. 23 decision, the city now finds itself fully engaged in a battle over what has become a pressing issue in many American cities: the demand for major affordable housing projects and significant. Many residents — already wary of the additional foot traffic that will follow the opening of the Wilshire/Rodeo subway station — simply want the status quo to remain in Beverly Hills. Some argue that Beverly Hills simply doesn't have the space to accommodate new housing – affordable or not.

“People are furious, they are furious that a judge has the right to put a moratorium on residents on something that is neither their fight nor their fault,” Aaron Kirman, a Beverly Hills resident who represents properties exclusives in Los Angeles and appears on the CNBC show. real estate reality TV series Unable to registertell The Hollywood Reporter. “The reality is that Beverly Hills doesn't have a lot of land. I think that [Judge Kin] putting everyone in a very complicated and compromising situation.

The idea that the city is running out of space is ridiculous to affordable housing advocates. “Other cities might have this argument, but Beverly Hills certainly doesn’t,” says Matt Gelfand, in-house litigator for Californians for Homeownership, the group whose lawsuit against the city led to Kin’s decision. “There’s a lot of interest and there’s a lot of places to say it,” he says. THR, adding that proposals in this direction have flooded in in recent months. “Beverly Hills is obviously an employment agency. Its commercial use is enormous. So he needs accommodation. »

The Dec. 23 decision on the construction moratorium amounts to a judicial review of the city of Beverly Hills, which has failed for decades to submit an affordable housing project that the state deems adequate. All California cities are required to submit to the state every eight years a plan, known as a housing element, outlining how they plan to accommodate some of the population growth as California grapples with a statewide housing crisis.

In 2018, California ranked 49th in the United States in housing per capita, with an estimated deficit of between 3 and 4 million housing units. Beverly Hills, a city of 32,400 residents who live mostly in single-family homes, has seen its population decline slightly over the past half-century even as California's has exploded, doubling to about 40 million. For decades, the wealthy city managed to resist change in the name of, as many locals still say, “preserving its character.”

Beverly Hills has managed to maintain its chi-chi cordon of exclusivity in part because the Southern California Association of Governments, which distributes affordable housing projects throughout the region, has long assigned the city a low number of required units . In 2018, THE New York Times reported that three meager affordable housing projects were needed in Beverly Hills.

That number has since increased after a more hawkish housing legislature established a stricter set of rules for how housing needs are distributed. For the current eight-year cycle, Beverly Hills has been assigned a goal of 3,104 additional housing units. Three-quarters of these funds must be reserved for low- and moderate-income residents. In order to both reach the target number and maintain the city's “character-preserving” zoning, units were proposed in some of the city's fully leased office buildings and in a local Jewish community – even the headquarters of the Cinema Academy was included.

Alan Nissle, who runs residential and hotel development company Wilshire Skyline, tells THR that Beverly Hills is stuck in a strange situation: if the city were to fully comply with California laws, provide more housing, and do its part to help solve the current housing crisis, it would ultimately compromise the essential quality that she is desperate to preserve. , he says.

“[The city] must find a way to sufficiently meet the needs of the state without undermining its character,” he says. THR by telephone. “And unfortunately, so far, he has not done enough, legally and politically, to address the state's concerns. As a result, his attempt to preserve this character backfired.

After Kin's moratorium, the city immediately challenged the decision in court. As a result, permits are still being approved while all of this plays out. But residents now fear another legal loophole could threaten Beverly Hills' exclusive status.

The manufacturer's solution

The Housing Accountability Act, passed in 2017 when California was in the midst of years of high population growth, limits the ability of local governments to “deny, reduce density, or carry out unfeasible housing development projects” that are otherwise consistent. local standards and meet current needs. The HAA includes the so-called Builder's Remedy, which states that a city or county cannot veto a proposed housing project if the city has not adopted a state-approved housing element.

Beverly Hills' continued failure to provide a viable housing element model has given real estate developers a hawkish disposition. I'm looking to build there and build big, a rare opportunity. Without a state-approved housing project, officials unleashed the full legal power of the HAA and gave developers a window to propose at least 14 large residential buildings — structures widely hated in Beverly Hills, where single-family homes , single-family, and upper-class people living indoors are the norm. Because these proposals reserve the required 20 percent of their housing units for low-income tenants, Beverly Hills city leaders — aware of the optics of the situation and likely eager to appear compliant with state mandates — appear now have no choice but to give the green light to these projects.

Or maybe the city of Beverly Hills will steadfastly resist the proposed skyscraper projects — one of which is 17 stories tall — that Builder's Remedy has sparked. After all, the city of Santa Monica managed to negotiate a settlement agreement with a developer who had used the same builder appeal process after the beach city also failed to gain approval from the State for its own housing element. And Beverly Hills City Council members, facing a March 5 election, may be most concerned with winning over angry voters who despise the idea of ​​living next to tall towers and among its new, less wealthy residents.

The latest revised plan for the city's housing element was expected to be delivered to the state this week. After quickly reading the document, Gelfand says THR that the new plan still fails to meet a key legal standard by presenting evidence that existing uses at listed sites will cease. Nissle, who also viewed the plan, says that while state approval isn't necessarily a no-brainer, the revision reflects the city's due diligence and a genuine effort to address housing needs defined by the State.

Recently, a plan from Nissle's firm – for a seven-story residence in an area of ​​Beverly Hills zoned for three stories – was approved by the city by a 5-0 vote. Of the building's 54 units, six of them are for low-income residents. That's well below 20 percent but, of course, above zero. Is meeting with regulators a halfway solution for Beverly Hills? This certainly seems like a compromise, although it is highly unlikely to create the thousands of affordable units needed and required. For Beverly Hills, it seems like the time has come to catch up with some of its neighbors – like it or not.

“If [Beverly Hills] is going to grow, it has to grow vertically,” Nissle says. “It’s going the way of Hollywood and Santa Monica, for better or worse. It's just the new reality of things.