Arbaaz Khan on comforting his son Arhaan Khan with the paparazzi even before his Bollywood debut: He's working on himself | Bollywood News





The son of actor Arbaaz Khan and Malaika Arora, Arhaan Khan is the current favorite of the paparazzi. He is often seen interacting with photographers stationed outside his home in Mumbai to catch a glimpse of the child star. Although Arhaan seems comfortable posing, his father Arbaaz, who has been working in the film industry since 1996, only became familiar with photographers after his recent marriage to Shura Khan. Talking to indianexpress.com about how easily his son Arhaan meets the paparazzi, Arbaaz shared, “They have taken a liking to him and luckily he is very comfortable posing. I used to be very shy and have now become relaxed. After my marriage, I felt at ease. It took me years to feel comfortable in front of the press, to stand up and smile. The actor, who made his acting debut with Abbas-Mustan's 1996 film Daraar, admitted that he was never “dad-friendly”. He said: “If I got spotted then great, if I didn’t it was okay. I would give them their little bytes and their little appearances. Read also | Arbaaz Khan defends age difference between himself and wife Shura, saying couples with big age gaps have a higher success rate However, even before making his Bollywood debut, his son Arhaan, 21, is friends with the paparazzi. “He’s very comfortable because he made them very comfortable. He realized that in this era, this is something inevitable. The more easily you accept it, the more easily you introduce it into your life, and probably use it to your advantage, the better,” Arbaaz said, because he understands that it comes from the profession they chose to themselves. Arhaan grabbed attention when he went around Mumbai clicking paparazzi pictures. He was also photographed with Raveena Tandon's daughter Rasha Thadani. Her regular appearances on the social media accounts of different paparazzi have also led to speculations about her Bollywood debut. Arhaan Khan was photographed at an event. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Arbaaz clarified that this would not happen anytime soon. He shared, “He is working on himself in various aspects but there is still time (for his debut).” Arhaan was last seen during his Arbaaz's wedding with Shura. His video of strumming the guitar at the wedding went viral on the Internet. The video was posted on Instagram by Arbaaz's brother-in-law Atul Agnihotri. He tagged the father-son duo and captioned it, “I love you dad.” Read also | Shah Rukh Khan was not good at acting and dancing initially; I was more famous than him during Baazigar: Johnny Lever Arbaaz was previously married to Malaika Arora and the two divorced in 2017. They continue to co-parent with their son Arhaan. Click for more updates and latest Bollywood news and entertainment updates. Also get the latest news and headlines from India and around the world on The Indian Express.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://indianexpress.com/article/entertainment/bollywood/arbaaz-khan-on-son-arhaan-khans-comfort-with-paparazzi-even-before-bollywood-debut-he-is-working-on-himself-9163308/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos