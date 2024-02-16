Ranbir Kapoor helps Jeetendra as duo gets mobbed at event, veteran actor hugs him: I'm happy that the award goes to my dear friend, Rishi Kapoor's son | Bollywood News





Ranbir Kapoor received the Maharashtrian of the Year award at the Mumbai event on Thursday. The event was also graced by veteran star Jeetendra. After the event, Ranbir was seen escorting Jeetendra to his car where the stars shared a warm chat. Ranbir also helped the veteran actor reach his car as the duo was surrounded by cameras. In a clip, Ranbir can be seen helping Jeetendra after the event ends. Before their departure, the lead actor not only hugged him and planted a kiss on Ranbir's cheek, but also gave him a few words of appreciation for his work. In a video shared by a paparazzi account, Ranbir can be seen with the veteran actor as he congratulates the Animal actor on his win. “You did a wonderful job. So beautiful, adorable, keep it up. Jai Mata Di,” said Jeetendra. Ranbir then made sure that the lead actor was seated comfortably in his car. Jeetendra also asked Ranbir to go and get his car. The actor waved to cameramen and fans as he walked to his car, protected by his security guards. Watch Ranbir Kapoor and Jeetendra's videos here: Ranbir Kapoor looked stunning at the event. His photos and videos have been shared online. Presenting the award to Ranbir, Jeetendra said he was wondering what to say in his speech, and his wife Shobha, daughter Ektaa and son Tusshar helped him write it. However, after arriving here, he said he realized that this speech was not necessary. You are giving this award to Ranbir who is my dear friend, Rishi Kapoor's son. So, I've been planning since yesterday what I should say here. My wife, my daughter, my son guided me. Anyway, I would like to say mujhe khushi hai ke mere jigri yaar, simple lakhte jigar, mera sab kuch, Rishi Kapoor ke bete ko yeh Award Mila Hai. Aur aaj woh jahan pahuncha hai woh uski mehnat hai (I am very happy that this award goes to the son of my dearest friend Rishis. Today, Ranbir has reached this stage through his own hard work). Ranbir had two releases in 2023, Tu Jhoothi ​​​​Main Makkaar with Shraddha Kapoor, followed by the hit film Animal. Ranbir will next be seen in the film Ramayan, directed by Nitesh Tiwari. He will play the role of Ram in this film while Sai Pallavi is said to play the role of Sita. The film has not yet been officially announced. He will also star in Sanjay Leela Bhansalis's Love and War with Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal, and in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal Park. Click for more updates and latest Bollywood news and entertainment updates. Also get the latest news and headlines from India and around the world on The Indian Express.

