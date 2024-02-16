CA Kathit Parikh on LinkedIn: #weekend #bollywood #song #corporatelife #culture #fun #share #fridayvibes





Laugh and forget or chocolate adventure, let's analyze Tiggle's business! Anuva Kakkar, an enthusiastic young founder launched her company, Tiggle. Tiggle is a ready-to-make chocolate mix that comes in 6 different flavors. This brand seeks to offer customers the same experience they usually have while having a hot chocolate in a cafe. Ask: Rs. 50 lakhs for 5% equity Valuation: 10 crores Vegan and dairy-free products Excellent packaging and product design Repeat rate is 25% In a survey, it was found that people are inclined to Tiggle compared to other products Targeted towards adults, who are less likely to consume than children Small industry – Chocolate drinks market 2,000-3,000 crores Price per drink is Rs.55 compared to Rs.18 for other existing players: – In 2022, the flavored milk market in India was Rs. 55,000. 4,000 cr, which includes flavors like vanilla, mango, strawberry, etc., along with chocolate. Approximately, if chocolate has a 20% share, .800 with players like Mondelz International (Cadbury) and Hershey India, grabbing a huge share of the market. – Beating the market with a new product could be a great alternative. – Being a sugar-based drink could represent a declining market, especially when aimed at adults. – could be a USP. – Out of the last 5 hot chocolate drinks I had, 4 were in cafes and restaurants. It is therefore an essential step. – You can, with a reduction in price, and an increase in volumes will reduce your cost. You make profits by combining your two streams. – 1 1, 100, 250, etc. because it will reduce your packaging costs. In a crowded market for an elastic product, the price of the product is an extremely important element that affects demand. – The shelf life of market leaders is between 1-2 years, while that of Tiggle is 6 months. It takes at least 15 days to reach the market and retail customers require at least 25% shelf life remaining. 4. I'm sure running a business and analyzing are two different things, but that's just my take on how I view a business. Follow CA Kathit Parikh for more such insightful content. #Sharktank #tiggle #startup #Business #businessanalysis #founder #finance

