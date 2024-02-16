Entertainment
Celebrity children to debut in 2024
Bollywood is a constantly evolving industry. Where stars are increasingly inaccessible and revered, anticipation surrounding the debut of famous children is still high. The young descendants, born with not only a silver spoon, but also an unparalleled legacy running through them, are often seen as the torchbearers of these cinema families. Ready to continue the legacy of their famous parents and families, these famous kids are making their big debut in 2024, as the world awaits.
Bollywood is all set to welcome a new wave of new faces this year. As these kids from illustrious families are ready to step into the spotlight, there is a renewed curiosity among fans. The stars we watched growing up are now welcoming their children into the industry, and it's every Bollywood lover's dream come true. From the daughters of cinema stalwarts to the sons of reigning superstars, these young aspirants bring with them a blend of pedigree, talent and ambition. Here are all the famous kids' debuts in 2024.
Celebrity Kids' Debuts in 2024 to Look Forward to
Ibrahim Ali Khan
The new generation Nawab has set Instagram on fire with his posts and fan page edits. A favorite of the paparazzi, he is the spitting image of his father Saif Ali Khan. Sara Ali Khan's brother is all set to make his Bollywood debut as a Dharma actor in the tentatively titled film Sarzameen, which also stars Kajol and Prithviraj Sukumaran. The film will be directed by Boman Irani's son Kayoze Irani and supported by Karan Johar.
Rasha Thadani
Raveena Tandon was known as the 'mastpole' girl of her time. Always bold and unconventional in her choice of films as well as in her public appearances, Raveena Tandon ruled the screens in the 90s. And now it is the turn of her daughter Rasha Thadani. This celebrity kid is set to make her debut in Abhishek Kapoor's upcoming untitled film. Abhishek Kapoor had also launched Sara Ali Khan in Kedarnath.
Aaman Devgan
Another celebrity kid who will make his debut in 2024 is Ajay Devgn's nephew Aaman Devgan. He will be seen in Abhishek Kapoor's upcoming film, alongside Rasha Thadani. He is the son of Devgn's sister Neelam. Ajay is not the only connection Aaman has with Bollywood, his elder brother Dinesh Gandhi is a filmmaker-writer-producer. The Abhishek Kapoor directorial will also feature Ajay Devgn.
Junaid Khan
India's Henry Cavill Junaid Khan made headlines when he was photographed at his sister Ira Khan's wedding. Netizens couldn't help but notice the striking similarity to British actor Henry Cavill, who plays Clark Kent, aka Superman. This famous kid will be seen in Aditya Chopra Maharajalso starring Sharvari Wagh, Jaideep Ahlawat and Shalini Pandey from Arjun Reddy fame.
Pashmina Roshan
Pashmina Roshan, the daughter of music director Rajesh Roshan and cousin of actor Hrithik Roshan, is next on the list of celebrity kid debuts of the year! And his project is, wait for it, a sequel to the 2000s Ishq Vishk, which marked the debut of Shahid Kapoor and Amrita Rao. The movie we loved as kids is getting a sequel, titled Ishq Vishk Rebound, according to reports. The film will also star Rohit Saraf, Jibraan Khan and Naila Grewal.
I am Panday
Ananya Panday's cousin Ahaan Panday is not a new name. Even though he hasn't appeared in a movie yet, he's already becoming an Instagram sensation. Chunky Panday's nephew Ahaan Panday is a GenZ heartthrob. He would make his film debut under YRF, but not much is known about the film.
Shanaya Kapoor
While her best friends Ananya Panday and Suhana Khan and cousins Janhvi and Khushi Kapoor have already made a foray into Bollywood, Sanjay Kapoor's daughter Shanaya Kapoor is another celebrity kid who will make her debut in 2024. She will be seen in Karan Johar's production. Bedhadak, directed by Shashank Khaitan. The film will also feature Lakshya and Gurfateh Pirzada. She will also be seen in the Malayalam-Telugu bilingual film titled Vrushabhawhich stars the legendary Mohanlal.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)
– Who is the youngest actress to debut in Bollywood?
Alia Bhatt and Ananya Panday were among the youngest actresses to debut in Bollywood.
– Who are the next kids of Bollywood?
Rasha Thadani, Ibrahim Ali Khan, Shanaya Kapoor, Ahaan Panday, etc. are some of the upcoming child stars of Bollywood.
– What school do child stars study?
Many star kids attend Dhirubhai Ambani International School (DAIS) in Mumbai, India. DAIS is one of the most prestigious schools in the world.
