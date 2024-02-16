When Priyanka Chopra asked a reporter's cheap question about Shahid Kapoor | Bollywood

Priyanka Chopra is not one to joke around when it comes to interviews. The actor did not mince his words on one such occasion when he was asked a personal question about his relationship with Shahid Kapoor in an interview on the show Aap Ki Adalaat. Priyanka responded graciously to the question, reiterating that it was not acceptable to publish these rumors as news, and remained steadfast in her determination to maintain her privacy first as a woman. The throwback video resurfaced on Instagram, as Warpaint Journal posted it on their account. (Also Read: Priyanka Chopra Shares Unseen Wedding Photo From Grand Jodhpur Ceremony As She Wishes Him 'Forever Valentine Nick Jonas) Priyanka Chopra will next be seen in Heads of State and Jee Le Zaraa.

What Priyanka said

The interview aired in 2011, when Priyanka was promoting 7 Khoon Maaf. When the actor was asked about the rumor that Shahid Kapoor opened the door during the IT raids, Priyanka replied that it was his maid. When asked to elaborate further, she replied: I feel like the newspaper I spoke about is the one that attacked me. Well, here we are, but it's a very cheap thing. Jo bhi ladkiya baithi hongi woh samajh payengi ki main kaisa kar kar rahi rahi hoon (I think the concerned newspaper also participated in the raids. Even if we laugh now, this is very low talk. The women who are sitting will know this that I feel.”

I didn't take that very kindly'

She further added that it is completely wrong for the media to publish these rumors as news to get more views. People forget that I'm a girl, someone's daughter and sister. Haan Shahid was there because he lives 3 minutes from my house. I didn't know who else to call. It took 20-25 minutes for anyone to call me, so I called Shahid and the income tax department very kindly let him stay. I didn't take this very kindly at all. (People forget that I am a woman and also a daughter and a sister. Anyone I could call would take 20-25 minutes. So I called Shahid. I never denied it), she said declared.

Priyanka Chopra and Shahid Kapoor starred together in the films Kaminey and Teri Meri Kahaani. Rumors of their alleged romance were the talk of the town, but neither has officially confirmed their relationship.

Priyanka Chopra was last seen in Love Again. She is set to star in The Bluff, produced by The Russo Brothers; and in Zee's Le Zaraa by Farhan Akhtar with Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif. It also has heads of state.

