ChatGPT Curiosity about Bollywood gossip: here's what Alexa answered for India in 2023





Indian users increasingly turned to Alexa as a reliable virtual assistant in 2023, showing a significant 37% increase in requests. This wide range of questions ranged from trending topics like ChatGPT to Bollywood buzz. What happened? From historical facts and world events to artificial intelligence, Alexa has answered a wide range of questions. Amazon's report highlighted interest in AI, particularly ChatGPT, a rapidly growing application developed globally by OpenAI. Users also delved into Bollywood, hungry for the latest gossip and facts about celebrity net worth and age, focusing on stars like Alia Bhatt, Shah Rukh Khan and cricket superstar Virat Kohli. See also: Blue Tokai roasters set to infuse Japan with Indian coffee culture The entertainment sector dominated user interests, with requests for dialogues from famous films and updates on blockbuster hits like Pathaan. Alexa also became a culinary advisor, offering recipes for popular dishes such as biryani and butter chicken. His music recommendations ranged from Bollywood hits to regional favorites in Telugu and Tamil. Users weren't shy about involving Alexa's lighter side, asking playful questions about her personal life, from her relationship status to her dancing skills. Sports updates were another key area, with Alexa providing real-time scores and information on various sports. Read next: Google's Gemini Ai chatbot expands its reach to Android users in India. Here's how to use it Take stock of the week ahead Get all the latest stock market trends and news to prepare you for the week ahead. Congratulations!

